Story Highlights Central York earned a pair of swimming wins over York Suburban on Thursday.

The Panthers captured the boys' meet, 103-65.

The Panthers earned a 112-58 triumph in the girls' event.

Cameron Speed, Camryn Leydig and Gabby Miller each were involved in four wins for Central.

Central York's Camryn Leydig hits the water as she swims the final leg of the 200 free relay against York Suburban, Thursday, December 19, 2019

EMIGSVILLE — The York-Adams League Division I swimming title on both the boys’ and girls’ sides may well be decided next month when rivals Central York and Dallastown square off.

While a lot still must be decided before that happens, perhaps no one is better suited to gauge which side will have the edge in that meet than York Suburban coach Dick Guyer.

A week after Guyer’s Trojans were swept by Dallastown in the first meet of the regular season, the legendary Suburban coach took his YS squad to Central to take on the Panthers on Thursday.

So what did Guyer learn after he saw the CY program score a pair of impressive victories — 112-58 for the girls and 103-65 for the boys?

“Both teams have some very talented people at the top,” Guyer said. “I would think that the Central and Dallastown meet would come down for the division. I’ve been in that position for a number of years and you go through reams of paper trying to figure what the winning combination is.”

Central York's Gabby Miller completes the freestyle leg of the 200 medley relay against York Suburban, Thursday, December 19, 2019

Speed, Leydig shine for Panthers: For the Panthers on Thursday, that combination was a good dose of Cameron Speed and Camryn Leydig. Both standouts were impressive in tallying four victories apiece.

Speed won the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, while Leydig took the 500 free and 200 individual medley. Both Panthers helped a pair of relay teams score first-place finishes as well. Leydig anchored the 200 medley and 200 free relays, while Speed anchored the 200 free and started the 400 free relay squads.

For Speed, his individual events were the first times this season he swam those in a meet. He bested teammate Ethan Swartz by nearly a full eight seconds in the 200 free (1 minute, 52.28 seconds). He also clipped teammate Clayton Brosend in the 100 back by just more than two seconds (:57.08).

“I was happy with those times,” Speed said. “They were honestly better than I expected.”

Wake-up call: Speed is hoping he can say the same about his team later this season. While his team couldn’t knock off defending District 3 Class 3-A champ Wilson earlier this week — a 124-53 loss on the boys’ side and a 141-42 loss for the girls’ team — he was pleased with the times, as well as the competitive spirit, he saw from his teammates both Tuesday and Thursday.

“I think swimming Wilson and having that kind of wake-up call to let you know that this is how it’s going to be for the rest of the year is good for us,” he said.

Speed hopes that serves as a reminder next month when the Panthers take on the Wildcats with a chance to repeat as division champs.

“We definitely want to win it again,” Speed said. “And I know all of us boys know that it’s going to be a real challenge because we have fewer numbers (than last year) as well as a few injuries. So we’re going to need to have some guys step up to the plate when we swim against not just Dallastown, but South Western and Spring Grove and the others.”

Central York's Clayton Brosend, top, leads Calvin Koller of York Suburban in the backstroke leg of the 200 individual rmedley, Thursday, December 19, 2019

Notes: Matt Peters won the lone event of the night for either Suburban squad Thursday. The Trojan standout won the 50 free, out-touching Central’s Lucas Tate by just more than a second, finishing in :22.47.

Gabby Miller won perhaps the most anticipated event of the night in the 100 back. The CY senior came from behind to best Suburban standout Sophia Guyer by just more than a second, winning in 1:01.62. Miller was also a four-event winner. She was part of both the 200 and 400 free relays as well as the winner of the 50 free.

OTHER SWIMMING

Rockets, Warriors split in record-breaking meet: At Spring Grove, the home team split its meet against Susquehannock. The Warriors took the boys' meet, 94-91, while Spring Grove captured the girls' event, 132-53.

Logan McFadden led the Warriors to the boys' victory by breaking pool records in the 200 free (1:44.12) and in the 100 fly (:50.73). For the Rockets, Daniel Gordon broke a school record in the 200 IM (2:01.41) and a pool record in the 100 free (:47.47).

In the girls' meet, the Rockets captured first in 10 of the 12 events to secure the victory. Individually for the Rockets, Megan Heist won the 100 free and 200 free, while Ashley Rauhauser won the 200 IM and 100 breast.

Dover sweeps Northeastern: At Dover, the home team swept to a pair of wins over the Bobcats. The Eagles won the boys' meet, 94-86, and took the girls' contest, 107-76.

In the boys' meet, Silas Barnes led the Eagles by taking first in the 200 free and 100 back. As a team, Dover captured all three relays. For the Bobcats, Hunter Bachman won the 200 IM and 100 fly, while Levi Morgan won the 50 free and 100 free.

In the girls' meet, the Eagles were led individually by Kennedy Coble capturing the 200 IM and 100 fly, Emma Pequignot winning the 500 free and 100 breast and Nora Craig winning the 200 free and 100 back. For the Bobcats, Madison Taylor won the 50 free and 100 free.

Red Lion wins pair from New Oxford: At Red Lion, the Lions won a pair of meets, with the boys winning, 94.5-71.5, and the girls winning, 128-40.

In the boys' meet, the Lions captured first in nine of 11 events. Individually for the Lions, Shane McDaniel won the 50 free and 500 free, Jasen Bingaman won the 200 IM and 100 breast and Andrew Rexroth won the 100 fly and 100 back.

In the girls' meet, the Lions captured first in 10 of the 11 events. Individually for the Lions, Holly Aggen won the 100 back and 100 free, while Arabella Butera won the 100 fly and 200 IM.

WRESTLING

Eastern York 38, York Tech 35: At Wrightsville, the home team won a close battle. The Golden Knights received pins from Zachary Dice (145), Kaleb Crean (152), Nicholas Spotts (182), Isaac Buser (195) and Joctan Perez (120). For the Spartans, Jacob Sharp (220), Evyn McCleary (285) and Cayden Williamson (126) each captured pins.

Bermudian Springs 42, Northeastern 25: At York Springs, the Eagles received pins from Blaine Worden (285), Caleb Mantz (132), Cole Mosier (138), Trenton Harder (160) and Hogan Swenski (182) to secure the nondivisional victory. For the Bobcats, Cole Wilson (126) picked up a pin.

