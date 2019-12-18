CLOSE

Story Highlights Gettysburg earned a 43-17 wrestling win over Dallastown on Wednesday night.

Gettysburg improved to 2-0 both overall and in York-Adams Division I.

Dallastown fell to 1-1 both overall and in York-Adams Division I.

GETTYSBURG — No one summed up Wednesday’s York-Adams League Division I wrestling clash between Gettysburg and Dallastown any better than Wildcat coach Dave Gable.

After watching the host Warriors dominate Gable’s defending D-I champs, 43-17, the Dallastown boss didn’t mince words.

“There’s a lot of teams that are similar to us in the league,” Gable said. “And then there’s Gettysburg.”

The Warriors claimed nine of the 14 bouts, including key falls from Dylan Reinert (171), Nathan Ridgely (160), Jacob Cherry (138), Reed Miller (106) and Christian Connor (220), to gain a measure of revenge from last year’s loss to the Wildcats. That contest ended in a 33-33 deadlock with Dallastown winning by criteria.

“It’s a great win,” Gettysburg coach Chris Haines said. “It’s a great win for our program and we’re going to keep moving forward.”

Warriors haven't peaked: Haines pointed out that he didn’t believe his team — despite the lopsided final — is even close to peaking yet. Somewhat surprisingly, he expressed quite an opposite viewpoint.

“We won by a lot, but we wrestled poorly,” he said.

Of the five bouts that Dallastown won, Haines said that his team probably should have won at least two of them.

Showdown at 152: While he didn’t specify which matches, one of the closest bouts of the night just happened to be one the most eagerly anticipated showdowns as well. At 152, Dallastown’s Brooks Gable squared off against Gettysburg’s Luke Sainato.

Both Sainato and Gable qualified for the PIAA draw a season ago, where each won one match in Hershey.

Sainato claimed the early lead with a takedown, but Gable was able to get his own en route to a 4-2 triumph.

“I knew that there was a chance that it could happen,” Brooks Gable said. “And it’s always fun to wrestle someone like that who is tough competition in a league match like that. I thought it was a good match.”

There was a bit of irony in how the match turned out. Sainato suffered a nosebleed pretty early in the bout, which required several blood stoppages.

“That was probably the first time where I wasn’t the one that was bleeding,” Brooks Gable said. “And that stuff is hard to measure in terms of how it affects the match.”

Notes: The other Dallastown winners Wednesday included Blake Feeney (182), Caden Dobbins (113), Zach Luckenbaugh (120) and Adam Karlie (126).

Wednesday’s clash may be the last one between the Wildcats and Warriors in the regular season for at least two years. Next season Gettysburg is dropping down to Division II in favor of Dover.

Haines didn’t sound especially pleased with the decision of the league to drop down his Gettysburg program, which features a healthy roster of 35. D-II teams often have difficulty fielding a full lineup.

“We can stack up,” Haines said. “And since we came into the York-Adams League we wanted to move up to York I. And we finally were fortunate enough that occurred (before last year), but the ADs voted against us staying (this next cycle).”

Gettysburg is now 2-0 overall and in D-I. Dallastown dropped to 1-1 and 1-1.

OTHER WRESTLING

Spring Grove 45, Central York 34: At Spring Grove, the Rockets trailed 28-6 after the first six bouts, but captured victories in seven of the final eight bouts, including five pins, to win the York-Adams Division I match. Teague Conover (170), Tommy Dressler (182), Heath Smyser (106), Levi Snyder (113) and Sam Meyer (120) each picked up pins for the Rockets. For the Panthers, Mason Myers (132), Tyler Schaller (138), Jeremiah Smith (145), Tanner Schaller (152) and Luke Reed (285) each captured pins. Spring Grove improved to 2-0 in the division and 5-0 overall.

Northeastern 39, Dover 36: At Manchester, the Bobcats trailed 36-33 going into the final bout, when Cole Wilson (138) recorded a pin at the 1:21 mark to clinch the match for the home team. Northeastern also got pins from Thomas Gradwell (132), Gabe Sulpizio (113), Jacob Kensinger (285), Ryan Macey (160) and Ryan Hossey (152). For the Eagles, Bradyn Yerges (170), Jonathan Firestone (182), Connor Richcreek (195) and Mason Leiphart (120) each picked up pins.

South Western 33, New Oxford 33 (South Western wins on criteria C): In a York-Adams Division I thriller at New Oxford, the match ended in a tie, but South Western won the criteria C tiebreaker. Ethan Baney earned a first-period pin at 160 for his 100th career triumph. Cameron Stevens (152) and Tommy Morris (285) also had South Western pins. New Oxford got pins from Andrew Christie (120), Lance Beckner (132), Timothy Uhler (138), Connor Herring (145) and Dylan Forbes (182).

West York 49, Kennard-Dale 27: At Fawn Grove, the Bulldogs received pins from Bryce Weaver (126), Elijah Lawless (182), Logan Aldinger (220) and Evan Jones (120) to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Rams, Bronson Rineholt (285) picked up a pin. West York improved to 2-1 in the division and 3-3 overall. K-D fell to 1-2 in the division and 2-4 overall.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Northern York 66, Dover 18: At Dover, Nate McGill led the Polar Bears to the nonleague road victory by scoring 14 points. For the Eagles, Austin Henze scored seven points. Dover fell to 2-4.

Trinity 81, Delone Catholic 36: At McSherrystown, Delone was no match for one of the best teams in District 3. Trinity, featuring sophomore superstar Chance Westry, improved to 5-0. Westry had 23 points. Corbyn Keller's nine points paced Delone (1-6).

Mechanicsburg 65, Spring Grove 48: At Mechanicsburg, David Smith Jr. scored 17 points in a losing cause for the Rockets.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 58, Trinity 39: At Shiremanstown, in a rematch of last year's District 3 Class 3-A title contest, the Squirettes rolled to the win to improve to 6-0 on the season. The win avenged a loss to the Shamrocks in last year's district final. Gianna Hoddinott poured in 25 points to lead Delone. Makenna Mummert added 12 points for the winners. Trinity fell to 4-1.

