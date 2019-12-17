Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Dec. 17. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Red Lion 74, Spring Grove 35, F
Littlestown 90, Fairfield 46, F
Northeastern 65, South Western 42, F
Central York 55, York High 47, F
New Oxford 60, Dallastown 43, F
Eastern York 79, Kennard-Dale 65, F
Susquehannock 68, Dover 35, F
York Catholic 64, Hanover 52, F
West York 43, York Suburban 40, F
Christian School of York 58, New Covenant Christian 47, F
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
York Tech at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown 54, Fairfield 31, F
Gettysburg 49, Northeastern 35, F
Red Lion 45, Spring Grove 30, F
Dallastown 57, New Oxford 39, F
York Catholic 32, Hanover 15, F
West York 51, York Suburban 47, F
Eastern York 44, Kennard-Dale 36, F
Christian School of York 40, New Covenant 22, F
Susquehannock 43, Dover 27, F
Mount Calvary 50, York Country Day 46, F
Bermudian Springs 55, Biglerville 14, F
Central York at York High, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Spring Grove 108, New Oxford 65, F
West York 86, Gettysburg 84, F
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Spring Grove 137, New Oxford 44, F
Gettysburg 113, West York 57, F
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
York Tech 42, Schuylkill Valley 31, F
