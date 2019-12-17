CLOSE

Buy Photo York Catholic's Samantha Bulik, front, takes the ball to the hoop while Linden Hall's Favour Mbeledeogu defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Dec. 17. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Red Lion 74, Spring Grove 35, F

Littlestown 90, Fairfield 46, F

Northeastern 65, South Western 42, F

Central York 55, York High 47, F

New Oxford 60, Dallastown 43, F

Eastern York 79, Kennard-Dale 65, F

Susquehannock 68, Dover 35, F

York Catholic 64, Hanover 52, F

West York 43, York Suburban 40, F

Christian School of York 58, New Covenant Christian 47, F

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown 54, Fairfield 31, F

Gettysburg 49, Northeastern 35, F

Red Lion 45, Spring Grove 30, F

Dallastown 57, New Oxford 39, F

York Catholic 32, Hanover 15, F

West York 51, York Suburban 47, F

Eastern York 44, Kennard-Dale 36, F

Christian School of York 40, New Covenant 22, F

Susquehannock 43, Dover 27, F

Mount Calvary 50, York Country Day 46, F

Bermudian Springs 55, Biglerville 14, F

Central York at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Spring Grove 108, New Oxford 65, F

West York 86, Gettysburg 84, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Spring Grove 137, New Oxford 44, F

Gettysburg 113, West York 57, F

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Tech 42, Schuylkill Valley 31, F