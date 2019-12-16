CLOSE Dallastown used a second-half spurt to create separation and begin the season with a tournament championship at York Suburban. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 16. Most events have been postponed. Updates will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Milton Hershey at York High, 7:30 p.m. PPD. JAN. 20.

York Tech at Hanover, 7:30 p.m. PPD. FEB. 3.

Susquehannock at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

York Country Day at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m. PPD. JAN. 29.

Littlestown at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m. PPD. DEC. 19.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Fairfield, 5 p.m. PPD. JAN. 29.

James Buchanan at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m. PPD. DEC. 18.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

West York at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6:30 p.m. PPD. DEC. 17 (5 P.M.)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

South Western at Susquehannock, 7 p.m. PPD. JAN. 22.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Central York at West Shore (Twin Ponds), 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.