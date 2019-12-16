Dallastown used a second-half spurt to create separation and begin the season with a tournament championship at York Suburban. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 16. Most events have been postponed. Updates will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Milton Hershey at York High, 7:30 p.m. PPD. JAN. 20.
York Tech at Hanover, 7:30 p.m. PPD. FEB. 3.
Susquehannock at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.
York Country Day at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m. PPD. JAN. 29.
Littlestown at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m. PPD. DEC. 19.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at Fairfield, 5 p.m. PPD. JAN. 29.
James Buchanan at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m. PPD. DEC. 18.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
West York at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6:30 p.m. PPD. DEC. 17 (5 P.M.)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
South Western at Susquehannock, 7 p.m. PPD. JAN. 22.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Central York at West Shore (Twin Ponds), 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments