CLOSE

Dallastown used a second-half spurt to create separation and begin the season with a tournament championship at York Suburban. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Dallastown, Susquehannock vie for ice hockey win
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dallastown's Trae Schanberger, left, and Susquehannock's Cody Rodgers battle to control the puck during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Trae Schanberger, left, and Susquehannock's Cody Rodgers battle to control the puck during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Hunter Barshinger, left, and Susquehannock's Matthew Taylor battle to control the puck during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Hunter Barshinger, left, and Susquehannock's Matthew Taylor battle to control the puck during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Trae Schanberger, front, and Susquehannock's Cody Rodgers battle to control the puck during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Trae Schanberger, front, and Susquehannock's Cody Rodgers battle to control the puck during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Timothy Helmer, left, shoots at the goal while Susquehannock's goalie Brady Frey, center, and Kyle McCormick defend during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Timothy Helmer, left, shoots at the goal while Susquehannock's goalie Brady Frey, center, and Kyle McCormick defend during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Susquehannock's Tyler Gillespie, left, and Dallastown's Duncan Webber battle to control the puck during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Susquehannock's Tyler Gillespie, left, and Dallastown's Duncan Webber battle to control the puck during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown's Trae Schanberger, left, works to score a goal while Susquehannock's goalie Brady Frey defends during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown's Trae Schanberger, left, works to score a goal while Susquehannock's goalie Brady Frey defends during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Susquehannock during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Susquehannock during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Susquehannock during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Susquehannock during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Susquehannock during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Susquehannock during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Susquehannock during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Susquehannock during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Susquehannock during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Susquehannock during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Susquehannock's Bennett Maronic, left, and Dallastown's Trae Schanberger battle to control the puck during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Susquehannock's Bennett Maronic, left, and Dallastown's Trae Schanberger battle to control the puck during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallastown vs Susquehannock during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallastown vs Susquehannock during ice hockey action at York Ice Arena in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 16. Most events have been postponed. Updates will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Milton Hershey at York High, 7:30 p.m. PPD. JAN. 20.

    York Tech at Hanover, 7:30 p.m. PPD. FEB. 3.

    Susquehannock at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

    York Country Day at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m. PPD. JAN. 29.

    Littlestown at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m. PPD. DEC. 19.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    York Country Day at Fairfield, 5 p.m. PPD. JAN. 29.

    James Buchanan at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m. PPD. DEC. 18.

    HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

    West York at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6:30 p.m. PPD. DEC. 17 (5 P.M.)

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    South Western at Susquehannock, 7 p.m. PPD. JAN. 22.

    HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

    Central York at West Shore (Twin Ponds), 7 p.m.

    Susquehannock at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE