CLOSE Dallastown used a second-half spurt to create separation and begin the season with a tournament championship at York Suburban. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

Story Highlights The Delone Catholic girls' basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the state in 3-A.

The Bermudian Springs girls are ranked No. 3 in the state in 4-A.

Delone Catholic is the defending PIAA Class 3-A state girls' basketball champion.

Buy Photo Brooke Lawyer, seen here in a file photo, was a key member of Delone Catholic's state championship team last season. Lawyer is also a member of this season's Delone team, which is off to a 5-0 start and is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3-A. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Delone Catholic Squirettes are starting this season in the same position they ended last season.

Ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3-A girls' basketball.

Delone is one of two York-Adams League teams included in the inaugural 2019-2020 TribLive/High School Sports Network state girls' basketball rankings.

The rankings are put together by Don Rebel of the The (Greensburg) Tribune-Review. He ranks the top five teams in each of the PIAA's six classifications.

Delone is the defending PIAA 3-A state champion and is off to a 5-0 start this season, having won each of its games by at least 20 points. The Squirettes' closest game thus far has been a 54-34 decision over Linden Hall, which is the defending District 3 2-A champion. That is the only loss of the season for Linden Hall (4-1).

Delone, ranked No. 1 in the District 3 3-A power ratings, also handed West York (3-1) its only loss, 68-45.

The other state-ranked girls' team from the Y-A League is Bermudian Springs (3-0), which is No. 3 in 4-A.

One of Bermudian's wins is an impressive season-opening 73-63 triumph over perennial District 3 power Lancaster Catholic. The Eagles also have a 57-41 win vs. York Catholic, which is another perennial District 3 power.

Lancaster Catholic (2-1 this season) finished 30-1 last season and won the District 3 4-A title. York Catholic was the District 3 2-A runner-up last season. Bermudian, meanwhile, finished 18-9 a season ago.

The Squirettes and Eagles look to be headed for a Y-A Division III showdown on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at York Springs. Delone swept Bermudian last season en route to a 26-4 season and the Y-A D-III title.

The team Delone beat 49-43 in last year's 3-A state final, Dunmore, is ranked No. 2 in the 3-A state rankings.

The other District 3 teams to earn top-five state rankings are: Mechanicsburg (No. 3 in 5-A), Trinity (No. 3 in 3-A), Linden Hall (No. 5 in 2-A) and Lancaster Country Day (No. 5 in 1-A).

The top-ranked teams, other than Delone, are: Garnet Valley in 6-A, Chartiers Valley in 5-A, North Catholic in 4-A, Bellwood-Antis in 2-A and Jenkintown in 1-A.

OTHER PREP NOTES

Northeastern still No. 9 in boys' poll: Mike Bullock from the Sunbury Daily Item, meanwhile, released his second state boys' basketball poll of the season.

Northeastern (3-1) is still ranked No. 9 in 5-A. The Bobcats are the only Y-A boys' team to earn a top-10 ranking in any of the six PIAA classifications. The Daily Item poll ranks 10 teams in each class.

Six Y-A boys' programs were listed under teams to watch in the Daily Item poll: Central York (3-1) and Dallastown (3-2) in 6-A and Gettysburg (3-0), New Oxford (4-1), York High (3-1) and York Suburban (4-1) in 5-A.

The No. 1 teams in each class are: Roman Catholic (6-A), Archbishop Wood (5-A), Imhotep Charter (4-A), Neumann-Goretti (3-A), Math, Civics and Sciences (2-A) and Vincentian (1-A).

The other District 3 teams earning top-10 rankings are: No. 7 Wilson (6-A), No. 5 Milton Hershey (5-A), No. 6 Bishop McDevitt (4-A), No. 4 Trinity (3-A), No. 10 Camp Hill (3-A) and No. 7 Steel-High (2-A).

Northeastern runners excel: The cross country season ended more than a month ago.

The track season is months away.

That doesn't mean, however, that some of York County's top runners aren't putting up some strong performances during the indoor season.

Northeastern runners enjoyed a number of top-three efforts at Alvernia College in Reading over the weekend.

At the Alvernia Holiday Classic, junior James Herman placed first in the 3,000-meter boys' run (10 minutes, 10.37 seconds) and third in the 1,600 run (4:57.83). Herman's 1,600 time set a new indoor school record.

In girls' action, junior Margaret Carroll won the 1,600 run in 5:38.87, while junior Trinity Schraudner (400) and sophomore Bella Treglia (3,000) earned third-place finishes. The Northeastern girls' team also won the 3,200 relay (10:24.94).

Kennard-Dale senior Delaney Barts finished second in the girls' 3,000 run.

Dallastown's Dunnigan shines at Bucknell: Dallastown senior Joel Dunnigan led the York County swimming contingent over the weekend at the Kinney Natatorium High School Open Invitational.

Dunnigan won the 100 butterfly (:53.59) and took second in the 50 freestyle. Dunnigan's teammate, Thomas Smolinski, was third in the 50 free. The Dallastown boys' team of Dunnigan, Smolinski, Justin Smick and Jaden Rivera finished second in the 200 free relay.

Two Northeastern divers earned second-place finishes — Stephen Bartlett in the boys' competition and Abigail O'Leary in girls' action.

Dallastown finished third in the boys' team standings, while the Dallastown girls were eighth. The event featured 22 boys' teams and 28 girls' teams.

Kinney Natatorium is the site of the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Wunderlich to Alvernia: The York-Adams League Division I Boys' Soccer Player of the Year has made his college choice.

Dallastown senior Gabe Wunderlich has committed to Alvernia Colllege, an NCAA Division III school in Reading.

Wunderlich scored more than a dozen goals for the York-Adams League champion Wildcats, who won their first 23 games of the season in 2019. Dallastown finished 23-2.

Wunderlich announced his decision on Twitter.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.