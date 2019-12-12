CLOSE Dallastown used a second-half spurt to create separation and begin the season with a tournament championship at York Suburban. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

Buy Photo York Suburban's Matt Peters competes in the 100 Yard Breaststroke event during the PIAA District III Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Dec. 12. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

West York at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Dover at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

West York at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Dover at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Red Land at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Antietam, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hanover at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

York Tech at Mifflin County (Lewistown Lanes), 3:30 p.m.