Dallastown used a second-half spurt to create separation and begin the season with a tournament championship at York Suburban. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Dec. 12. Scores will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Dover at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
West York at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
Dover at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
West York at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
Dover at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Red Land at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Antietam, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
York Tech at Mifflin County (Lewistown Lanes), 3:30 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments