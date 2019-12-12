Red Lion High School recently won the District 3 Competitive Spirit Co-Ed Medium Division Championship. In the front row, from left, are: Evelyn Adams, Brielle McLearnon, Morghan Lehr, Paige Kuria and Jill Jones. In the back row, from left, are: Margaux Rentzel, Karlie Huster, Nicole Gunter, Conner Holmes, Giselle Jones, Emma Mader and DaniLeigh Graham. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF ASHLEIGH REINERT OF RED LION HIGH SCHOOL)

There's an athletic dynasty brewing down in Red Lion.

Red Lion High School recently continued its dominance of the District 3 Competitive Spirit Co-Ed Medium Division Championship.

The Lions claimed their second straight district title on Saturday at Central Dauphin East High School.

Red Lion has now won three of the last four co-ed medium championships, winning its first crown in 2016-2017, breaking New Oxford's run of five straight titles. Conrad Weiser won the 2017-2018.

Red Lion received a judges' score of 79.27 points. Schuylkill Valley was second with 67.78 points. New Oxford was third at 62.65 points.

According to the District 3 website, competitive spirit teams are slotted into divisions based on squad size. Co-ed teams may be of any size, but must compete in the co-ed division if they have at least one male participant.

Red Lion and Schuylkill Valley will compete in the 2019-2020 PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, Jan. 10, and Saturday, Jan. 11.

In the small division class, Dallastown finished third at 80.2 points and Central York was fourth at 79 points. Central Dauphin East won the crown at 84.8 points.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by PIAA District 3.