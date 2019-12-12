Story Highlights Dallastown earned a pair of swimming wins vs. York Suburban on Thursday.

The Dallastown boys won, 107-63. The Dallastown girls triumphed, 108-62.

Both Dallastown and Suburban are traditional York-Adams League swimming powers.

Kathryn Deitch of Dallastown wins the 500 free event with a time of 5.55:55 against York Suburban, Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Dallastown's Adam Golden swims the breast stroke leg of the 200 medley relay against York Suburban, Thursday, December 12, 2019.

DALLASTOWN — The Dallastown swimming teams are coming off a season when neither won a York-Adams League division title.

For a program with 24 crowns on each side, such a bump in the road was not taken well by the Wildcats.

With a singular aim to return the Division I titles to Dallastown, the Wildcats got off to a great start to the regular season against rival York Suburban Thursday afternoon in a nondivisional battle of perennial powers.

The hosts won 17 of the 24 events overall, including big nights from senior standouts Kathryn Deitch and Joel Dunnigan, en route to a pair of triumphs. The Wildcats scored a 108-62 victory on the girls’ side, while the boys’ team earned a 107-63 triumph.

“This was so much fun,” Deitch said. “I always love this meet (against Suburban) because I think the dynamic between our team and theirs is just so good.”

Deitch won the 200 and 500 freestyle events individually, while helping the Wildcat 200 and 400 free relay teams to first-place finishes, as well.

Memorable atmosphere: For Deitch, the atmosphere in the meet pitting traditional swim rivals against each other was something she’ll remember forever.

“We’re all friends in and out of the pool,” she said. “We’re all supporting each other, which is what makes this meet so much fun.”

Sadie Koicuba swims the breast stroke leg of the 200 medley relay for Dallastown as the Wildcats host York Suburban, Thursday, December 12, 2019.

The support from fans, friends and even rivals was something that Dunnigan cherished. The senior, who earned first-place finishes individually in the 50 free and 100 butterfly, as well as helping the 200 medley and 400 free relays teams to wins, felt that atmosphere helped bring out the best in all of the competitors Thursday.

“I just love to see everyone on their feet just cheering all the time,” he said. “And I don’t feel that anyone here would have been swimming as fast as they did had we not had all the support that we all give each other, and that makes it a lot of fun.”

Team goals take precedence: For an athlete such as Dunnigan, who is one of the top boys' swimmers in the league, personal goals take a backseat to team goals at this time of the season. Seeing his teammates take a similar approach certainly was pleasing to him.

“We’re all just working really hard as a team,” Dunnigan said. “They work their butts off the whole year and it just makes everyone want to work so much harder back for them.”

York Suburban's Matt Peters swims the butterfly leg of the 200 individual medlay at Dallastown, Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Notes: While Dunnigan and Deitch both had big nights for Dallastown, the Suburban duo of Sophia Guyer and Matt Peters shined for the Trojans.

Guyer and Peters won the 200 individual medley events. Guyer also won the 100 backstroke, while Peters claimed first in the 100 breaststroke. Both also led the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to second-place finishes.

Suburban’s 200 medley relay was nipped by less than a second by the Wildcats in the opening event of the night. Dallastown finished with a time of 1 minute, 59.9 seconds, while the Trojans finished in 2:00.63.

Samantha Trumble and Thomas Smolinski both matched Deitch and Dunnigan with four first-place finishes for Dallastown. Trumble won the 50 and 100 free events while Smolinski took first in the 100 free and 100 back. Trumble was also a part of the winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. Smolinski was a part of the victorious 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

Quinn Granholm earned a pair of individual triumphs in the 200 and 500 free events. Granholm was also on the 400 free relay team for Dallastown.

OTHER BOYS’ SWIMMING

Dover 108, Spring Grove 77: At Spring Grove, the Eagles captured first in 10 of the 12 events to help secure the York-Adams League nondivisional victory. Individually for the Eagles, Tanner Glatfelter won the 200 IM and 500 free, while Austin Smith won the 50 free and 100 fly.

Northeastern 104, Gettysburg 71: At Manchester, Hunter Bachman led the Bobcats by breaking a pool record in the 50 free with a time of :21.60, breaking his previous record of :21.72. He also broke a pool record in the 100 free with a time of :47.61, breaking the previous record of :47.94 held by Kyle Almoney. As a team, the Bobcats also captured two of the three relay events. For the Warriors, Harry Nelson won the 200 IM and 100 back.

Susquehannock 91, Red Lion 79: At Red Lion, Jacob Wade led the Warriors to the York-Adams League nondivisional victory by taking first place in the 200 free and 100 free. Individually for the Lions, Andrew Rexroth won the 200 IM and 100 back, while teammate Tanner Rager won the 100 fly, 500 free.

Central York 92, West York 81: At Central York, Nathan Dundas led the Panthers to the York-Adams League nondivisional victory by taking first place in the 200 IM and 500 free. As a team, the Panthers also captured two of the three relay events.

OTHER GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Spring Grove 115, Dover 70: At Spring Grove, the Rockets took first in 10 of the 12 events to grab the York-Adams nondivisional victory. Individually for the Rockets, Ella Calder won the 200 free and 500 free, Ashley Rauhauser won the 200 IM and 100 back, Lizzie Bell won the 50 free and 100 fly and Megan Heist won the 100 free and 100 breast.

Gettysburg 102, Northeastern 72: At Manchester, Hannah Brainard won the 100 fly and 100 back to lead the Warriors. As a team, the Bobcats won six of the 12 events.

Red Lion 119, Susquehannock 51: At Red Lion, the Lions as a team captured first place in 10 of the 11 events. Individually for the Lions, Arabella Butera won the 200 free and 100 fly, while teammate Holly Aggen won the 50 free and 500 free.

Central York 122, West York 47: At Central York, the Panthers captured all three relay events to help them secure the York-Adams League non-divisional victory.

WRESTLING

Littlestown 47, York Tech 27: At Littlestown, the host Thunderbolts earned a 20-point triumph over the Spartans in the York-Adams Division III opener for both teams on Thursday night. Littlestown got pins from Tyler Rock (170), Barrett Ziegler (113), Connor Brown (120), Austin Ressler (126), Mason Hurst (138), McKinley Dell (145) and Jacob Yealy (160). Tech's pins came from James Wilmot (195), Evyn McCleary (285) and Josh Peters (152).

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.