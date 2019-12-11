Story Highlights York Catholic lost to Linden Hall in girls' basketball on Wednesday, 59-50.

It was a rematch of last year's District 3 Class 3-A championship contest.

Linden Hall also won the district title battle a season ago.

Buy Photo Linden Hall's Naomi Brabham, left, stays on York Catholic's Samantha Bulik as she drives the ball down the court during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

In basketball, it's said that size isn’t everything.

It doesn’t hurt though.

In a rematch of last year’s District 3 Class 2-A title contest, the York Catholic girls’ basketball players were well aware of the massive size advantage that the Linden Hall girls enjoyed. The Lions, who rolled to a 56-27 triumph in last year’s final, were able to do it again Wednesday, when the Irish hosted the defending champs.

Led by a 17-point performance from junior Anastayia Astapenka, the Lions held off a late charge by the hosts to claim a 59-50 triumph.

“They’re not just big, they’re athletic too,” York Catholic coach Kevin Bankos said. “We had game film on them from the Delone game (a 54-34 Squirettes triumph on Friday night), but I think that Delone’s defense is better than ours. They were able to cause them to hurry more and cause some turnovers.”

Late Irish rally falls short: Despite all of the size and speed obstacles that the Irish were up against, Bankos felt his team had a chance to gain a measure of revenge from last year’s setback. A 20-point lead early in the fourth quarter was cut to as few as seven with just more than two minutes remaining.

“Yeah, we had every chance to win this game,” Bankos said. “We had 13 missed foul shots (in a 48-44 loss) against Trinity (on Friday) and then 15 missed foul shots tonight (going 22 for 37). And to lose by single digits, that tells me we don’t have to look far to figure it out.”

The interior size of forwards Favour Mbeledeogu and Jumoke Adaramoye — both well over 6-feet tall — proved to be a handful for the smaller YC girls to handle. A half-dozen shots were blocked, while many more were forced to be taken from unusual angles to avoid the towering interior presence of Linden Hall’s seniors.

The saving grace for the Irish came in the foul column. The Lions (3-1) racked up lots of fouls and got into the penalty quickly in each half.

For a good or great foul-shooting squad, that would be ideal. For the Irish (1-2), however, it only put more of a spotlight on an area that Bankos knows his team must improve upon as the season unfolds.

“The effort is there,” he said. “But the kids just need to understand that we have to put the ball in the basket and free throws are called that for a reason.”

Gabby Coley and and Sam Bulik combined to score 31 of the team’s 50 points in the setback.

Coley, who finished with 16 points, converted on 8 of 17 foul attempts. Linden Hall coach Ellen Bair, who is the daughter of Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair, was nevertheless impressed with what she saw from YC’s main post presence.

“She was very good and she knows what she’s doing,” Bair said. “And they utilized her really well. I was really impressed with her.”

Bulik had 15 points.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 40, Camp Hill 27: At Camp Hill, the Rams improved to 4-0 with the nonleague triumph.

Jaedyn McKeon erupted for 22 points to lead K-D. Lexie Kopko added 10 points.

Central Dauphin 44, Central York 32: At Central Dauphin, the Panthers led 31-26 heading into the final period, only to get outscored 18-1 over the last eight minutes.

Emily Prowell and Abby McFerren each had eight points to lead the Panthers.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York 59, Donegal 40: At Mount Joy, the Golden Knights earned their second win in two nights to improve to 3-1.

Trevor Seitz (15) and Tristian Sawmiller (11) reached double digits for Eastern in the nonleague contest.

ICE HOCKEY

Warwick 5, Central York 4: At the York City Ice Arena, Central dropped the Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division battle, despite holding a 41-32 edge in shots on goal.

Kaleb Wyman, Sean Barba, Benjamin Kasper and Cole Schmouder scored for Central. Logan Myers had two assists, while Evan Bean, Joe Raineri and Gabriel Hue had one assist apiece. Justin Meluzio made 27 saves.

Central fell to 4-6. Warwick improved to 5-1-2.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.