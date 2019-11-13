Story Highlights Dallastown's Aniya Matthews signed with Temple for basketball.

Dallastown's Emily Schuler signed with Temple for cross country.

Central York's Carson Bacha signed with Auburn for golf.

Spring Grove's Hannah Gartrell signed with Akron for softball.

Dallastown's Aniya Matthews has committed to Temple to play basketball.

When it came time for Aniya Matthews to make her college choice, she wanted to make sure the program she joined wanted her for the right reasons.

The 6-foot-3 Dallastown girls’ basketball center was impressed by how the Temple University coaching staff treated her and those closest to her. On Wednesday, the 2019 York-Adams League Division I first-team all-star made it official and signed her national letter of intent to join the Owls.

She was one of a number of York-Adams League athletes to make their decisions official on Wednesday.

“They really made sure they were able to connect with my family,” Matthews said. “They gave me different ways I could improve every time they came out to see me and told me they would help me be the adult I will eventually be.”

With her college decision done with, Matthews is excited to be finished with the recruiting process and put 100% of her focus and energy into preparing for her final season at Dallastown.

“It’s kind of a sense of relief just knowing that now I have everything settled,” Matthews said. “Before, it was constantly figuring out where you’re going. You gotta talk to these people, talk to those people. So, right now I am just glad that everything is settled down and I can just play my senior year.”

Matthews wasn't the only Wildcat to sign with the Owls on Wednesday.

Dallastown's Emily Schuler crosses the finish line at 19:34, placing second during cross country at Northeastern Senior High School in Manchester, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

Girls’ cross country standout Emily Schuler also signed with NCAA Division I Temple. Schuler was the District 3 Class 3-A champion in 2018 and led the Wildcats to the team title at the event. She went on to finish 10th individually in states during that season. She finished seventh at 2019 district championship.

Dallastown boys’ lacrosse goalie James Kelly signed with Methodist University in North Carolina. As a sophomore, Kelly had a 12-5 record with 88 saves and recorded one shutout. As a junior, he went 5-4 with 54 saves.

Wildcats' boys’ lacrosse defender Ethan Eckert signed with NCAA D-I Siena in New York. In his three seasons, Eckert recorded 99 ground balls for the Wildcats.

Baseball infielder Pete Capobianco signed with D-I Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina. In his three seasons as a key player for the Wildcats, he posted a career .314 batting average.

Girls’ cross country runner Allie Myers signed with West Chester. She finished 20th at the 2019 district championships and 18th during the 2018 event.

Central York's Carson Bacha tees off during the YAIAA Golf Team Championship at Briarwood East Golf Club in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

Central's Bacha joins Auburn: Central York boys’ golfer Carson Bacha signed with D-I power Auburn University.

Bacha won the boys’ individual state title this season, completing a dominant high school career. In addition to the Pennsylvania crown, Bacha won three-straight York-Adams League championships and a pair of District 3 titles.

West York's Gross, Harris make choices: West York's Carly Gross signed with Lock Haven University to become the first recruit to join the new women’s wrestling program.

In her three seasons wrestling for the boys’ varsity team, Gross has 15 wins in 43 matches, wrestling mostly at 113 pounds.

The Bulldogs' Alayna Harris signed with Saint Leo University in Florida for basketball. Harris was a Y-A D-II second-team all-star last season.

West York boys’ swimmer Jackson Miller signed with Frostburg State in Maryland. Miller had 13 first-place finishes and three second-place finishes for the Bulldogs, where he swims the 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley.

Kopko heads to South Florida: Kennard-Dale softball standout Lexie Kopko signed with D-I South Florida.

Kopko was a Y-A D-III first-team all-star and was a key player for the Rams in each of her first three seasons on the team.

Five Rockets sign: Spring Grove softball standout Hannah Gartrell signed with D-I Akron. Gartrell hit .506 as a senior with 40 hits, 11 doubles, six homers and 29 RBIs.

Another Rocket softball player, Chloe Sullivan, signed with Penn State-Mont Alto.

Rockets' swimmer Megan Heist signed with D-I La Salle.

Two Spring Grove volleyball teammates, Skye Wolfe and Kaylyn Zeigler, signed with East Stroudsburg and Eastern, respectively.

An Irish quartet: Four York Catholic athletes signed letters of intent, led by Jessica McMurray, who has committed to D-I San Diego State for swimming.

She won a District 3 2-A gold medal and a PIAA state bronze medal in 2019.

The other Irish standouts to commit were Grace Shelley (Penn State Altoona, volleyball), Rebecca Baum (Penn State Hazleton, softball) and Grace Gardini (Mount Aloysius, softball).

Kernan picks Cleveland State: Susquehannock's standout lacrosse goalie, Conner Kernan, officially signed with D-I Cleveland State.

Three Colonials decide: Three New Oxford athletes made their decisions: Tim Uhler is going to Millersville for wrestling, Morgan Adams is going to D-I LaSalle for basketball and Alysia Kraus is going to Bloomsburg for field hockey.

Dover's Tuohy to Liberty: Dover's Meagan Tuohy committed to D-I Liberty for diving.

Dover's Andrew Chronister will play baseball for Shippensburg.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.