Following is the District 3 playoff schedule for York-Adams League teams on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 4-A Quarterfinals

Central Dauphin 3, South Western 0, F

Hempfield 3, Dallastown 0, F

Central York 3, Waynesboro 0, F

District 3 3-A Quarterfinals

West York 3, Fleetwood 0, F

Berks Catholic 3, York Suburban 1, F

District 3 2-A Quarterfinals

Delone Catholic 3, Hanover 0, F

York Catholic 3, Lancaster Mennonite 0, F

Trinity 3, Bermudian Springs 0, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

District 3 4-A Semifinals

Dallastown 2, Palmyra 1, F-OT

District 3 2-A Semifinals

Lancaster Mennonite 2, Biglerville 1, F