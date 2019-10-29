Following is the District 3 playoff schedule for York-Adams League teams on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 4-A Quarterfinals
Central Dauphin 3, South Western 0, F
Hempfield 3, Dallastown 0, F
Central York 3, Waynesboro 0, F
District 3 3-A Quarterfinals
West York 3, Fleetwood 0, F
Berks Catholic 3, York Suburban 1, F
District 3 2-A Quarterfinals
Delone Catholic 3, Hanover 0, F
York Catholic 3, Lancaster Mennonite 0, F
Trinity 3, Bermudian Springs 0, F
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
District 3 4-A Semifinals
Dallastown 2, Palmyra 1, F-OT
District 3 2-A Semifinals
Lancaster Mennonite 2, Biglerville 1, F
