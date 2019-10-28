Buy Photo Northern York goal keep John White makes a diving stop on a goal attempt by Fallou Cisse of Susquehannock during the District 3 Class 3-A semifinal game, Monday, October 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Annville-Cleona 5, Dallastown 2, F

Twin Valley 7, Susquehannock 3, F

Central York 7, Palmyra 3, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

District 3 3-A Semifinals

Northern York 2, Susquehannock 1, F