Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

Twin Valley 3, Susquehannock 1, F

Gettysburg 2, Palmyra 1, F

Conrad Weiser 4, York Suburban 0, F

District 3 Class 1-A First Round

York Catholic 6, High Point 2, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

West York 1, York Suburban 0, F-OT

Susquehannock 3, Donegal 2, F

District 3 Class 1-A First Round

Fairfield 2, Mount Calvary Christian 1, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

York-Adams League Quarterfinals

Central York 3, Delone Catholic 0, F

York Suburban 3, South Western 1, F

York Catholic vs. Susquehannock at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

West York vs. Dallastown at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

PIAA State Individual Tournament

Day 1 action At Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

Central York's Carson Bacha shoots a 4-under-par 67 to take a one-shot lead in the Class 3-A boys' field.