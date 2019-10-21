Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 3-A First Round
Twin Valley 3, Susquehannock 1, F
Gettysburg 2, Palmyra 1, F
Conrad Weiser 4, York Suburban 0, F
District 3 Class 1-A First Round
York Catholic 6, High Point 2, F
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 3-A First Round
West York 1, York Suburban 0, F-OT
Susquehannock 3, Donegal 2, F
District 3 Class 1-A First Round
Fairfield 2, Mount Calvary Christian 1, F
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
York-Adams League Quarterfinals
Central York 3, Delone Catholic 0, F
York Suburban 3, South Western 1, F
York Catholic vs. Susquehannock at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
West York vs. Dallastown at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
PIAA State Individual Tournament
Day 1 action At Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
Central York's Carson Bacha shoots a 4-under-par 67 to take a one-shot lead in the Class 3-A boys' field.
