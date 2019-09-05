Story Highlights The Northeastern girls' team went 4-0 in cross country action on Thursday.

Buy Photo Northeastern's Cole Perry, left, and James Herman race neck and neck to the finish line during cross country action at Northeastern Senior High School in Manchester, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Perry would place first at 17:09.79 and Herman second at 17:10. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

MANCHESTER — There is no doubt that the Northeastern cross-country teams have big aspirations for this season.

Some of those goals, however, were accomplished Thursday in the very first York-Adams League meet of the season.

Led by a healthy Margaret Carroll, the Bobcats were able to finally get the better of rival Dallastown on the girls’ side. And with sophomore Cole Perry leading the way, the Northeastern boys nearly earned what would have been a downright impressive sweep as well.

Carroll, who completed the course at Northeastern in 18 minutes, 46 seconds, bested Dallastown standout Emily Schuler by nearly a full minute en route to helping the Bobcats sweep the five-team meet that also included West York, Dover and South Western.

Carroll set a new course record. The record was previously held by Eastern York's Maddie McClain at 18:56 in 2017.

Perry and teammate James Herman finished just a second apart — Perry in 17:09 — as the Bobcat boys defeated the Wildcats, Bulldogs and Eagles. Only a strong quartet of the Mustangs, who had four boys place in the top eight, stood in the way of the Northeastern boys’ team from pulling off a similar sweep.

“I think that both teams (the boys and girls) did extremely well,” said Perry, who missed qualifying for the PIAA Class 3-A meet by just seven seconds last year. “And it was a good meet with South Western, who brought a little more than we figured than they would.

“We knew that SW and Dallastown would be tough, but honestly I think we were expecting to see more Dallastown guys up front, but it was like three or four South Western guys.”

The meet, which was originally supposed to be hosted by Dover but had to be moved due to construction on the new high school, was fairly close throughout, with the Bobcats and Mustangs dominating the lead boys' pack.

It wasn’t until around the two-mile mark that Perry and Herman began to slowly separate from SW brothers Shermel and Sherman Singh, Dover’s Tyler Rackley, West York’s Dylan Ackerman and SW’s Evan Freil and Tim Shoul.

Freil and Shoul proved to be the difference in South Western’s 27-30 victory over Northeastern.

“We started to push away at the two-mile mark and tried of put everyone away,” Perry said. “But (the pack) was bigger than I expected.”

While Perry was disappointed his team did not earn the sweep, he found solace in the fact that it was just the first meet of the season. And, with that, the biggest goals are still ahead of him and his teammates.

“I know that we’re all shooting to do really well at counties,” Perry said. “As a team we finished near the back at districts, but I know that James and I are really trying to solidify ourselves to make the state meet.”

The final boys' standings on the day saw South Western at 4-0, followed by Northeastern (3-1), Dallastown (2-2), West York (1-3) and Dover (0-4).

Girls' meet: Perhaps the Wildcat girls, who won the District 3 3-A team title last year, and Schuler, who was the District 3 3-A individual champion a year ago, can relate to Perry’s feeling. It was but one meet in a long season.

There was, however, little doubt that it was a bit of a coming-out party for the Northeastern girls.

Carroll, who battled nagging injuries a year ago as a sophomore, came into the meet in the best shape that Perry has ever seen her. And the rest of the Bobcat girls, who defeated Dallastown 26-31, certainly came into the season focused, according to Perry.

“The girls really worked hard at it over the summer,” he said. “And Margaret really showed what she can do today.”

Bella Traglia (fourth), Hannah Herr (seventh) and Marissa Pritchett (10th) all finished in the top 10 for the Bobcats.

The final girls' standings saw Northeastern at 4-0, followed by Dallastown (3-1), South Western (2-2), Dover (1-3) and West York (0-4).

OTHER BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

Gleba powers Trojans: At York Springs, Alex Gleba led the York Suburban Trojans to victories over Delone Catholic (15-50) and Bermudian Springs (15-50) by taking first individually in 18:02. Also for Suburban, Shea Walsh took second in 18:04, Cole Adams took third in 18:04 and Jacob Wingard, Grant Kern and Jordan Ohl took third through sixth, each in a time of 18:05. The Squires took second in the team competition by defeating the Eagles (21-35).

Gibney sparks Rams: At Red Lion, Dan Gibney led the Kennard-Dale Rams to first place by defeating Eastern York (15-41) and Red Lion (17-38) with a time of 18:20. Also for Red Lion, Collin Wolf took second, Dylan Cunningham took third and Caleb Scarborough took fifth. The Lions came in second by defeating Eastern York (15-47). Mason Meads led the Lions with a fourth place finish.

Baxter shines for Central: At Fairfield, Branden Baxter led the Central York Panthers to a first-place finish over York Tech (17-46), Littlestown (15-50), Susquehannock (25-30) and Fairfield (19-42) with a time of 17:42. Also for Central, Sean Baxter took third, while Logan Dillow took fifth. The Warriors came in second by defeating Tech (18-45), Littlestown (15-50) and Fairfield (17-44). Individually for the Warriors, Matt O’Brien came in second, while teammate Sam Pugliese took fourth. The Green Knights came in third by defeating Tech (21-36) and Littlestown (16-46). The Spartans came in fourth by defeating the Thunderbolts (21-37).

OTHER GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

Ohl leads the Suburban: At York Springs, Courtney Ohl led York Suburban to victories over Delone Catholic (21-40) and Bermudian Springs (15-50) by taking first in 20:55. Also for Suburban, Ella Smith took third and Sarah Gleba took fourth. The Squirettes took second in the team competition by defeating the Eagles (16-47). Julia O’Brien led the Squirettes with a second-place finish.

Lloyd excels for Red Lion: At Red Lion, Gwendolyn Lloyd led Red Lion to first place by defeating Eastern York (15-50) and Kennard-Dale (17-50) with a time of 20:04. Also for the Lions, Kiersten Lloyd took second, Lily Hare came in third and teammate Victoria Mattioli came in fifth. The Rams and Golden Knights forfeited against each other so neither picked up a win. Delaney Barts rounded out the top five for the Rams with a fourth-place finish.

Panthers capture first in team competition: At Fairfield, Central York took first by defeating Fairfield (15-50), Susquehannock (15-50), Littlestown (15-50) and York Tech (15-50). Individually for the Panthers, Olivia Gemma took second. The Thunderbolts took second by defeating Susquehannock (15-50), Tech (15-50), and Fairfield (15-50). The Green Knights, Warriors and Spartans all forfeited against each other so all three were unable to capture any victories. Fairfield’s Morgan Dennison took first in 21:09, while the Warriors' Sabreena Fahringer took third, Kylee Galante took fourth and Kylee Martin took fifth place.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Littlestown 3, York Tech 0: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts rolled, 25-9, 25-8, 25-9. The Lady Bolts were led by Emily Herrick (five kills, four digs) and Peytan Gullickson (15 assists, six digs).

South Western 3, Northeastern 0: At Manchester, the Mustangs won, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16. Ali St. Rose led the Mustangs with 10 kills and 17 digs. Also for South Western, Emma Filipovits had 11 kills and six digs, while Sarah Nicholl had seven aces, six digs and three kills. For Northeastern, Jade Shellenberger had 20 assists, Meghan Heffner had six kills and Ronni Wolfgang had five kills.

Dallastown 3, Central York 1: At Dallastown, the Wildcats won, 25-18, 14-25, 25-10, 28-26. Izzy Ream led the Wildcats with 26 assists and five kills. Also for Dallastown, Ellie Stump had 10 kills, Syd Ohl had seven kills and 10 digs and Abby Herbert had 23 digs. For the Panthers, Jenna Arganbright had 12 kills and seven digs, while Abbey Stiffler had 19 assists and 11 digs and Brynn Weigle had eight kills and three digs.

York Catholic 3, Hanover 0: At Hanover, the Irish won, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21. Hope Leavy-Gaskins led the Irish with 14 kills and 10 digs. Also for the Irish, Madeline Walker had 23 assists, Ariyana Fisher had eight digs and four aces and Shannon Toomey had five kills. For the Hawkettes, Jaeda Kuhn had five aces and four kills, while Nakhaiya Jacobs had four kills and four digs.

BOYS' SOCCER

Susquehannock 3, Gettysburg 2: At Glen Rock, in a meeting of two traditional boys' soccer powers, Greyson Murray led the York County Warriors to the home victory by scoring two goals. Also for Susquehannock, Nolan Holloway added two assists, while Nick Holloway scored one goal. For the Adams County Warriors, Logan Carbaugh and Julien Sanjuan each scored one goal.

Fairfield 4, York High 2: At York High, Tyler Richardson led the Green Knights to the road victory by scoring two goals in the match. Teammate Chaz Kline scored one goal and added one assist.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Central York 1, Northeastern 0: At Central York, Madison Davis connected for the lone goal of the match at the 37:02 mark of the second half. The Panthers' defense held the Bobcats to three shots on goal. For the Bobcats, Katie Shearer made seven stops in goal.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Kennard-Dale 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Rams got straight-set singles wins from Bri Miller, Megan Hawkins and Bri Serruto. The doubles winners were Julie Rubelmann/Grace Maccacarelli and Shannon Fletcher/Caroline Beighley.

FIELD HOCKEY

Central York 2, New Oxford 1 (OT): At Central York, the Panthers received one goal apiece from Victoria Whitehead and Abby Lamison. Teammate Grace Harrold picked up one assist. For the Colonials, Carrie Bair scored the lone goal.

