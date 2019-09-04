Buy Photo Northeastern's Carter Crebs, front, gets the ball past Spring Grove's Chris Wilhide to score a goal during boys' soccer action in Papermakers Stadium at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Northeastern would win the game 3-1. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Northeastern boys' soccer team is off to strong start to the 2019 season.

The Bobcats improved to 3-0 on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory at Spring Grove in the York-Adams Division I opener for both teams. Spring Grove fell to 0-3.

Alex Afata had two goals and an assist for the winners, while Carter Crebs had a goal and an assist. Ryan Gunnet scored Spring Grove's goal.

Brandon Shirk got the win in goal, making four saves.

Northeastern will try to continue its momentum on Thursday when the Bobcats play host to Central York at 7:30 p.m. in another Division I contest.

The Panthers are a traditional York-Adams League power which enter Thursday’s action at 2-0, having outscored their two foes, 6-0. Northeastern has outscored its first three foes this season, 11-5.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Dallastown 3, New Oxford 2: At Dallastown, the Wildcats improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division I. The Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Meghan Salaga and Grace Heird. In doubles, Amani Patel and Kylie Sciuto combined to win the No. 2 match. For the Colonials, Eryn Little and Brielle LaBrack combined to win the No. 1 doubles match, while Maya Eiben won a singles match by default.

Kennard-Dale 5, Hanover 0: At Hanover, the Rams received straight-set singles wins from Brianna Miller, Megan Hawkins and Brianna Serruto. In doubles, Julie Rubelmann and Grace Maccarelli won at No. 1, while Shannon Fletcher and Victoria Santoriello won at No. 2.

South Western 4, Northeastern 1: At Manchester, the Mustangs received singles victories from Sarah McComas and Sarah Wiles. In doubles, Emma Cockey and Meredith Lucey combined to win the No. 1 match, while Rachel Smith and Skyler Zepp combined to win the No. 2 match. For the Bobcats, Jillian Laughman won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets.

Central York 3, Susquehannock 2: At Glen Rock, the Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Daniella Feistritzer to capture the York-Adams League Division I victory. For the Warriors, Megan Cramer and Diane Kelbaugh captured the No. 1 doubles match, while Julia Thomas and Livia Haines won the No. 2 doubles match.

York Suburban 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Trojans got straight-set singles wins from Alex Clancy, Ini Ekaha and Abby Miller.

GOLF

Delone wins D-III match at Flatbush: Delone Catholic finished first on Wednesday in a York-Adams Division III golf match at Flatbush Golf Club near Littlestown.

The Squires finished with a 354 total, which was eight shots clear of second-place York Catholic. Hanover was third at 424, followed by Bermudian Springs (426), Fairfield (429) and York Tech (481).

Delone's Corbyn Keller earned individual medalist honors with a 10-over-par 81. Russ McPaul was second at 85, while Max Kile of York Catholic was third at 86.

Delone and York Catholic are now tied for first in the division at 9-1.