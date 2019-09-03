Story Highlights York Suburban earned a 2-1 boys' soccer win over West York on Tuesday.

Buy Photo York Suburban's Anthony Brown, left, moves the ball with West York's Jason Bruder in pursuit during soccer action at West York Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

West York boys’ soccer coach Ben Reiber had a hunch during media day last month that Tuesday’s opponent, York Suburban, would be a York-Adams Division II contender this year.

It turns out that Reiber knew exactly what he was talking about.

After West York took the lead in the first half on a penalty kick goal by reigning D-II Player of the Year Jake Altimore, the Trojans fought back in the second half. While it took some time, the visitors from Suburban evened it midway through the final stanza.

Then, with under three minutes left in regulation, the Trojans were able to demoralize the Bulldogs when a throw-in by Brooks Coughenour somehow eluded a half-dozen players before finding the leg of Tomasz Ziminski in the box.

With no time to think about it, Ziminski quickly struck the ball past the West York goalie, giving his team a thrilling 2-1 triumph. It was an early-season statement victory for the Trojans.

“I said that (York Suburban) was the team that our division needs to watch out for,” Reiber said. “They have a strong senior class that is really led by their keeper.”

Buy Photo West York's Jake O'Brien, left, and York Suburban's Shane Buss vie for a header during soccer action at West York Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

That keeper, senior Cody Willoughby, was on his game throughout the contest. The only time the Bulldogs were able to beat Willoughby Tuesday came on Altimore’s PK in the first half.

Willoughby kept the Bulldogs, who shared the D-II and Y-A playoff titles with Susquehannock a year ago, off the board in the second half. That gave the Trojans plenty of time to regroup. The comeback started with just more than 22 minutes left in the half when Leon Bellenbaum was able to get a header past the goalie.

After that goal, it seemed like both sides were a bit content to send the game into overtime. The Bulldogs had several chances, but a Suburban counter spurred on the game-winning tally. The Bulldogs were unable to get a clear before Coughenour took the ball for a throw-in with 2:45 left in regulation.

Coughenour’s throw took a big bounce over several heads before Ziminski booted it with his right leg for the winner.

“I was on the other side of the box and I didn’t expect the ball to be there,” Ziminski said. “But then I saw it pop over the one kid’s head and I just tried to sink it low.”

Seconds later, Ziminski was corralled by his teammates in celebration of the biggest goal of Ziminski’s career.

“I’ll definitely never forget that one,” he said with a smile.

Neither will the Bulldogs, who lost for the second time already this young season in the final 10 minutes of regulation. Reiber’s club dropped a 2-1 decision against Reading this past Saturday in the first-round of the Reading Tournament.

“We have a younger class and we still have some guys that need to do some learning,” Reiber said. “And, for us, there are just two outcomes — winning and learning. We don’t call them losses, but instead opportunities to learn. So we’ll have (the game film) up tonight (online) and they’ll need to be watching it.”

OTHER BOYS' SOCCER

York Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 2: At York Catholic, Jon Yinger led the Irish to the home victory by scoring two goals and adding one assist. Teammate Pasen Maynard also connected for a goal. For the Eagles, Kyle Kuykendall and Bryan Garcia each scored one goal.

Central York 4, New Oxford 0: At Central, Belmin Sejmenovic had three goals to power the Panthers. Ethan Firth also scored, while Ethan Ness and Zach Favorin had assists. Goalie Matthew Smyser had three saves to record the shutout.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Northeastern 7, Spring Grove 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats rolled behind big efforts from Katie Snelbaker (two goals), Logan Jennings (goal, two assists), Madi Craley (goal, two assists), Camryn Kurilla (goal, assist), Alexandra Versace (goal), Trinity Schraudner (goal) and Hannah Wildasin (assist).

Gettysburg 6, Eastern York 1: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights got a goal from Hanna Sellers off an assist from Cassidy Shetter in the loss. Eastern's Savannah Yingst had nine saves. Lora Bertram had two goals for Gettysburg.

York Suburban 4, West York 0: At Suburban, the Trojans triumphed behind strong games from Brooke Sargon (two goals), Hannah Drahauz (goal), Maddy Barley (goal), Nyah Hood (assist) and Olivia Hayes (assist). Ella Harris had three goals to record the shutout. West York's Jenna Hockenbury had seven saves.

GIRLS' TENNIS

South Western 3, Red Lion 2: At Hanover, the Mustangs received straight-set singles victories from Emma Hynson and Sarah McComas. Teammates Rachel Smith and Skyler Zepp won the No. 2 doubles match. For the Lions, Zoe Watson won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets, while Zamirah Morton and Kirsten Huster won the No. 1 doubles match.

Susquehannock 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Warriors received straight-singles victories from Payton Joines, Ali Zapach and Abby Martin. Teammates Megan Cramer and Diane Kelbaugh won the No. 1 doubles match, while Julia Thomas and Livia Haines won the No. 2 match.

Central York 5, Spring Grove 0: At Central York, the Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Daniella Feistritzer. Teammates Catherine Bennett and Brenna Bonene won the No. 1 doubles match, while Prital Prabhu and Sarah Gao won the No. 2 match.

New Oxford 4, Northeastern 1: At New Oxford, the Colonials captured two of the three singles match to secure the home victory. Molly Socks and Kayla Hoffman each captured a singles victory. For the Bobcats, Jillian Laughman won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets.

York Catholic 4, Bermudian Springs 1: At Springettsbury Park, the Irish received straight-set singles victories from Abby Brenneman and Natalie Javitt. Teammates Lorrie Schlosser and Alexis Weigard won the No. 1 doubles match, while Ireland Brennen and Ella Linthicum won the No. 2 doubles match. For the Eagles Anne Miles won the No. 1 singles match.

Dallastown 4, York Suburban 1: At Suburban, Meghan Salaga (No. 1) and Grace Heird (No. 2) earned singles wins for the Wildcats (4-0). Heird won in three sets. Abigail Miller won at No. 3 singles for Suburban, also in three sets. Dallastown got doubles wins from Lana Dumnich/Catharine Lasher at No. 1 and Amani Patel/Kylie Sciuto at No. 2.

West York 5, Biglerville 0: At Biglerville, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele, Chloe Hoover and Sadie Mikula. In doubles, Lexi Sanderson and Amara Weaver won the No. 1 match, while Alexa Stackhouse and Elise Darr won the No. 2 match.

FIELD HOCKEY

South Western 2, Central York 1: At Hanover, Caitlin Coates and Ella Baker each scored one goal to lead the Mustangs to the home victory. The Panthers' lone goal came off the stick of Quinn Stoppard in the second half. Panthers' goalie Sydney Valdes made 15 stops in the loss.

Eastern York 4, Hanover 3 (OT): At Hanover, Morgan Arnold scored in overtime off an assist from Addison Malone to give the Golden Knights the win. Arnold finished with two goals. Malone had a goal and three assists. Hannah Lentz also scored for Eastern. Ella Krenzer had two Hanover goals.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Northeastern 0: At Central York, the Panthers won the match, 25-11, 25-20, 25-16 to capture the home victory. Individually for the Panthers, Alexa Shorts, Sydnie Johnson and Brynn Weigle each had six kills, Jenna Arganbright had five kills, while Abbey Stiffler had 17 assists. For the Bobcats, Lauren Kelly and Jade Shellenberger each had two kills apiece.

South Western 3, Dallastown 1: At South Western, the Mustangs grabbed a 25-14, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20 win. The Mustangs were led by Jacy Crouse (33 assists), Victoria Mullins (13 digs), Ali St. Rose (17 kills, 15 digs), Makayla Dyson (12 digs) and Emma Filipovits (13 kills). Dallastown's leaders were: Izzy Ream (26 assists), Syd Ohl (14 kills, 15 digs), Kanann Gemmill (14 digs) and Abby Herbert (15 digs).

Eastern York 3, New Oxford 1: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights won, 25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23. Eastern's leaders were Sarah Moore (seven kills, six digs), Abby Smith (seven kills), Alyssa Noll (nine digs), Alexandria Willich (21 assists) and A.J. Waltemyer (15 digs).

GOLF

Kennard-Dale takes D-II match: Kennard-Dale won the York-Adams Division II golf match at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Rams finished with a 313 total, followed by Susquehannock (339), Dover (345), West York (366), York Suburban (368), Eastern York (403) and Gettysburg (404).

The Rams had three golfers under 80: Alex Smith (76), Josh Behles (77) and Nick Fowler (78). The only other golfer to break 80 was Susquehannock's Andrew Roberts (77).

K-D leads the division at 23-1 for the season.

