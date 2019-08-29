Buy Photo Northeastern's Jillian Laughman, seen here in a file photo, earned a straight-set singles victory for the Bobcats on Thursday against Spring Grove. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Northeastern girls' tennis team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 5-0 victory over Spring Grove on Thursday afternoon in Manchester.

The Bobcats evened their York-Adams Division I record at 1-1. Northeastern's only loss is to unbeaten Dallastown. Spring Grove fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the division.

The Bobcats received straight-set singles victories from Jillian Laughman, Jiselle Castano and Taylor Forry.

In doubles, Katie Harrison and Lael Marshall combined to win the No. 1 match, while Olivia Riek and Laura Shearer combined to win the No. 2 match.

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS

Littlestown 3, York Country Day 2: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts received a singles victory from Katerina Goltsche. Isabelle Wall and Christina Carrucci won the No. 1 doubles, while Lura Johnson and Emma Greene won the No. 2 doubles. For the Greyhounds, Kaylee Mustard won the No. 1 singles in straight sets, while Lea Gilio won the No. 3 singles.

New Oxford 5 Gettysburg 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials got straight-set singles wins from Kasi Conjack, Molly Socks and Kayla Hoffman.

South Western 5, Hanover 0: At Hanover on Thursday, the Mustangs rolled behind straight-set singles wins from Emma Hinson, Sarah McComas and Sarah Wiles.

Delone Catholic 3, Hanover 2: At Hanover on Wednesday, the Squirettes won behind straight-set singles wins from Olivia Roth, Madi Rollins and Makayla Rollins.

GOLF

Roberts fires 1-under 70 at Bon Air: Susquehannock's Andrew Roberts, playing on the Warriors' home course, Bon Air Country Club, led his team to a York-Adams Division II golf victory on Thursday.

Roberts' score of 1-under-par 70 was 12 shots better than the next nearest competitor at the Glen Rock-area layout.

The Warriors finished with a 333 team total to beat second-place Kennard-Dale by 14 shots. York Suburban (352) was third, followed by Dover (369), West York (378), Gettysburg (410) and Eastern York (429).

The Rams still lead D-II at 17-1, followed by Suburban (14-4), Susquehannock (12-6), Dover (11-7), West York (6-12), Gettysburg (3-15) and Eastern (0-18).

Suburban's Athen Sacher was second individually at 82. Dover's Trevor Snyder (83), Littlestown's Bradin Peart (83) and Susquehannok's Ryan Thomas (84) rounded out the top five. The rest of the top 10 featured K-D's Josh Behles (85), K-D's Alexandra Smith (85), Susquehannock's Sam Elsen (87), K-D's Nick Fowler (88) and K-D's Jimmy Hook (89).