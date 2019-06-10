Buy Photo A PIAA championship trophy is on display. A proposed act would separate public and private schools for Pennsylvania high school playoffs. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The executive director of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference sat down with outspoken public school advocates in February for a frank conversation about the current PIAA playoff system.

Those talks in Harrisburg, facilitated by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence), led to the “Parity in Interscholastic Athletics Act” that the Western Pennsylvania legislator plans to announce Tuesday. If enacted, the legislation would create separate playoff brackets for public and nonpublic school teams.

“I think this is historic,” Bernstine said. “Since 1972, these two groups have been on the opposite sides of the issue. … Neither side got 100 percent of what they wanted, but this is no doubt a great solution for all students and student athletes.”

Bernstine scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Harrisburg. The event will be live streamed at RepBernstine.com.

Charter schools would be considered public schools: He did not want to describe the legislation in detail until after his news conference, but said the bill will separate private and parochial schools into their own bracket. Charter schools will continue to be grouped with traditional public schools.

“Charter schools are in fact public schools,” he said. “With the exception of opening the entire education code and redefining what schools are — which would make it impossible to get legislation passed — there’s really no way (to separate charter schools). You can’t just redefine what schools are in a law.”

He said he’s optimistic the legislation can pass the house this session before being sent to the senate and ultimately to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for his signature.

“Any time you’re looking at legislation that brings people together, there’s really nobody who would or should be against this,” Bernstine said. “We’ve included every interest group that’s involved in this.”

"Monumental" effort: Laurel superintendent Leonard Rich, one of the public school advocates involved in the process, called the legislative effort “monumental.”

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-559-3520. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

“Aaron has been going back and forth between our group and the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference,” Rich said. “When we were getting close, we went back to Harrisburg (in February) and had all parties at the table, which was huge. We outlined some wants, if you will. We outlined what we can live with, and they did the same. We were able to reach a compromise.”

Rich is scheduled to join Bernstine at the news conference along with Pennsylvania Catholic Conference executive director Eric Failing and Millcreek Township superintendent Bill Hall. Rich and Hall are leaders of the Pennsylvania Athletic Equity Committee, a group of public school advocates who believe private schools hold a competitive advantage over traditional public schools.

Cordial talks: Hall said the negotiations between the two groups were cordial.

“We’re all educators, and we all know that what’s going on now is not working for kids,” Hall said. “And that’s what we were using as our base to get something done.”

Hall and Rich have for months urged the PIAA to split boundary (traditional public) and nonboundary schools (private, parochial and charter) into separate tournaments. But executive director Bob Lombardi has said consistently the PIAA has no interest in such a split, and insisted it would be impossible under state legislation from 1972.

“This is a tribute to the people who were involved in the process,” Bernstine said. “This is about people who are working together to find common ground.”