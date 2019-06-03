Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, June 3. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
PIAA Class 5-A First Round
Gettysburg vs. Blue Mountain at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m.
PIAA Class 4-A First Round
Kennard-Dale vs. Selinsgrove at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 6:30 p.m.
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
Mount Union 10, Biglerville 4, F
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
PIAA Class 4-A First Round
Eastern York vs. Honesdale at York College, 4:30 p.m.
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
Delone Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti at Arcadia University, 4 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Northeastern at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
Dallastown at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.
Glen Rock at York (Smlls Athletic Field), 6 p.m.
Dover at Shiloh, 6 p.m.
Spring Grove at Southwestern, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL
Dillsburg at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.
