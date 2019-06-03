Buy Photo Eastern York's Amber Forry hauls back to make the throw at first against Susquehannock, Monday, May 6, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, June 3. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

PIAA Class 5-A First Round

Gettysburg vs. Blue Mountain at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m.

PIAA Class 4-A First Round

Kennard-Dale vs. Selinsgrove at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 6:30 p.m.

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Mount Union 10, Biglerville 4, F

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

PIAA Class 4-A First Round

Eastern York vs. Honesdale at York College, 4:30 p.m.

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Delone Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti at Arcadia University, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Northeastern at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Dallastown at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.

Glen Rock at York (Smlls Athletic Field), 6 p.m.

Dover at Shiloh, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at Southwestern, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Dillsburg at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.