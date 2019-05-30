Daelyn Stabler (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Three York-Adams League athletes have earned scholarship awards recently.

New Oxford High School's Daelyn Stabler and Bermudian Springs High School's Tyler Reinert were each awarded $2,000 Shipley Scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year.

Stabler, who excels in basketball, was presented with her honor at the 25th annual New Oxford All-Sports Recognition Program on May 22.

Reinert, a standout baseball player, was presented his award at the 50th annual Bermudian Springs Sports Awards Night on May 15.

In addition, Bermudian's Trace Grim recently received a book scholarship from the Greater York Area Wrestling Officials Chapter. The award is given in honor of Ralph Hartlaub and Stan Dutterer.

Tyler Reinert (Photo: SUBMITTED)