Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Three York-Adams League athletes earn scholarship awards from Shipley, wrestling officials
Three York-Adams League athletes have earned scholarship awards recently. Two are from Bermudian Springs and one is from New Oxford.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Three York-Adams League athletes earn scholarship awards from Shipley, wrestling officials
STAFF REPORT
Published 11:32 a.m. ET May 30, 2019
Three York-Adams League athletes have earned scholarship awards recently.
New Oxford High School's Daelyn Stabler and Bermudian Springs High School's Tyler Reinert were each awarded $2,000 Shipley Scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year.
Stabler, who excels in basketball, was presented with her honor at the 25th annual New Oxford All-Sports Recognition Program on May 22.
Reinert, a standout baseball player, was presented his award at the 50th annual Bermudian Springs Sports Awards Night on May 15.
In addition, Bermudian's Trace Grim recently received a book scholarship from the Greater York Area Wrestling Officials Chapter. The award is given in honor of Ralph Hartlaub and Stan Dutterer.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.