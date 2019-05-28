LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events on Tuesday, May 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal

Gettysburg 4, Lampeter-Strasburg 0, F

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

Hamburg 10, Kennard-Dale 0, F-5

District 3 Class 3-A Championship

Biglerville vs. Oley Valley at PeoplesBank Park, York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Semifinal

Warwick 4, Dallastown 1, F

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

Eastern York vs. Northern Lebanon at Hershey, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.

District 3 Class 3-A Championship

Delone Catholic vs. Kutztown at Millersville University, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Northeastern 3, Central Bucks East 2, F

Central York 3, Parkland 0, F

District 3 Class 2-A First Round

York Catholic 3, Lansdale Catholic 0, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

Kennard-Dale 12, Bishop Shanahan 11, F-OT

York Catholic 18, Hampton 5, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

Strath Haven 17, York Catholic 16, F

