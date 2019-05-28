Buy Photo Eastern York's McKenzie Buchmyer watches as teammate Katie Lehman takes the throw as Dallastown's Allison Hoffman advances to third base during softball action at Eastern Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events on Tuesday, May 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal

Gettysburg 4, Lampeter-Strasburg 0, F

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

Hamburg 10, Kennard-Dale 0, F-5

District 3 Class 3-A Championship

Biglerville vs. Oley Valley at PeoplesBank Park, York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Semifinal

Warwick 4, Dallastown 1, F

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

Eastern York vs. Northern Lebanon at Hershey, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.

District 3 Class 3-A Championship

Delone Catholic vs. Kutztown at Millersville University, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Northeastern 3, Central Bucks East 2, F

Central York 3, Parkland 0, F

District 3 Class 2-A First Round

York Catholic 3, Lansdale Catholic 0, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

Kennard-Dale 12, Bishop Shanahan 11, F-OT

York Catholic 18, Hampton 5, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

Strath Haven 17, York Catholic 16, F