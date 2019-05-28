Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events on Tuesday, May 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal
Gettysburg 4, Lampeter-Strasburg 0, F
District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal
Hamburg 10, Kennard-Dale 0, F-5
District 3 Class 3-A Championship
Biglerville vs. Oley Valley at PeoplesBank Park, York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
District 3 Class 6-A Semifinal
Warwick 4, Dallastown 1, F
District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal
Eastern York vs. Northern Lebanon at Hershey, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.
District 3 Class 3-A Championship
Delone Catholic vs. Kutztown at Millersville University, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
Northeastern 3, Central Bucks East 2, F
Central York 3, Parkland 0, F
District 3 Class 2-A First Round
York Catholic 3, Lansdale Catholic 0, F
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
PIAA Class 2-A First Round
Kennard-Dale 12, Bishop Shanahan 11, F-OT
York Catholic 18, Hampton 5, F
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
PIAA Class 2-A First Round
Strath Haven 17, York Catholic 16, F
