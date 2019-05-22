Buy Photo York Catholic's Olivia Staples, left, controls the ball while Kennard-Dale's Jenna Soukaseum defends during girls' lacrosse championship action at Eastern York Senior High School in Wrightsville, Friday, May 10, 2019. Kennard-Dale would win the title game 11-10. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Wednesday, May 22. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 3-A Semifinals

Northeastern vs. State College at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Central York vs. Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinal

York Suburban vs. Brandywine Heights at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Class 2-A Championship Match

York Catholic vs. Kennard-Dale at Central Dauphin Middle School, 7 p.m.