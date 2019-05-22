Share This Story!
York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for events of Wednesday, May 22
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Wednesday, May 22. Scores will be posted as they become available.
York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for events of Wednesday, May 22
STAFF REPORT
Published 2:31 p.m. ET May 22, 2019
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Wednesday, May 22. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Class 3-A Semifinals
Northeastern vs. State College at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
Central York vs. Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Semifinal
York Suburban vs. Brandywine Heights at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Class 2-A Championship Match
York Catholic vs. Kennard-Dale at Central Dauphin Middle School, 7 p.m.
