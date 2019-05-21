Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Tuesday, May 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 6-A First Round
Central York at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5-A First Round
Waynesboro at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Exeter Township, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4-A First Round
West York at Bermudian Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2-A Quarterfinals
Susquenita 11, York Catholic 1, F-6
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Tournament
Class 2-A Semifinal
York Catholic vs. Hershey at Cumberland Valley, 5 p.m.
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE
Jacobus at East Prospect, 6 p.m.
Conrads at Felton, 6 p.m.
Windsor at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.
Hallam at York Township, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Manchester at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.
Stoverstown at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.
Dillsburg at Vikings, 6 p.m.
