Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Tuesday, May 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 6-A First Round

Central York at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5-A First Round

Waynesboro at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Exeter Township, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4-A First Round

West York at Bermudian Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2-A Quarterfinals

Susquenita 11, York Catholic 1, F-6

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Tournament

Class 2-A Semifinal

York Catholic vs. Hershey at Cumberland Valley, 5 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Jacobus at East Prospect, 6 p.m.

Conrads at Felton, 6 p.m.

Windsor at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.

Hallam at York Township, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Manchester at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.

Stoverstown at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.

Dillsburg at Vikings, 6 p.m.