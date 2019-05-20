Buy Photo Kennard-Dale's Mackenzie Young, left, controls the ball while York Catholic's Kennedy Eckert defends during girls' lacrosse championship action at Eastern York Senior High School in Wrightsville, Friday, May 10, 2019. Kennard-Dale would win the title game 11-10. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, May 20. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 5-A First Round

Dover at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4-A First Round

Eastern York at West Perry, 4:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2-A Semifinal

York Catholic vs. Camp Hill at Northern York, 6 p.m.

Class 1-A Quarterfinal

Christian School of York vs. Greenwood at In the Net (Palmyra), 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Central York vs. Hempfield at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Exeter Township at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2-A Quarterfinals

Cocalico vs. York Suburban at Brandywine Heights, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Tournament

Class 2-A Semifinals

York Catholic vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Hershey High School, 5 p.m.

Kennard-Dale vs. Cocalico at Hershey High School, 7 p.m.