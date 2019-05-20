Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, May 20. Scores will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 5-A First Round
Dover at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4-A First Round
Eastern York at West Perry, 4:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2-A Semifinal
York Catholic vs. Camp Hill at Northern York, 6 p.m.
Class 1-A Quarterfinal
Christian School of York vs. Greenwood at In the Net (Palmyra), 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Central York vs. Hempfield at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Exeter Township at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2-A Quarterfinals
Cocalico vs. York Suburban at Brandywine Heights, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Tournament
Class 2-A Semifinals
York Catholic vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Hershey High School, 5 p.m.
Kennard-Dale vs. Cocalico at Hershey High School, 7 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.