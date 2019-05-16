Buy Photo Dallastown's Peyton Fox, left, catches the ball at first to out West York's Seth Eyler during baseball semifinal action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Dallastown would win the game 12-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, May 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Tournament

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Hempfield at Central York, 7 p.m.

South Western at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Red Lion vs. Palmyra at Lebanon Valley College, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Quarterfinals

York Catholic 13, Conrad Weiser 3, F

Eastern York vs. Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Hershey, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 3-A First Round

Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2-A First Round

West York vs. Hershey at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

York-Adams League Championship

Dallastown 8, Gettysburg 0, F

Other Game

York Catholic 2, Dover 1, F

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York-Adams League Championship

Spring Grove vs. Delone Catholic at New Oxford, 5 p.m.

Other Game

Hempfield 5, Kennard-Dale 3, F

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Jacobus at Conrads, 6 p.m.

York Township at Felton, 6 p.m.

East Prospect at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.

Hallam at Windsor, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Vikings at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Manchester at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.

Glen Rock at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.