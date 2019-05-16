LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, May 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Tournament

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Hempfield at Central York, 7 p.m.

South Western at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Red Lion vs. Palmyra at Lebanon Valley College, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Quarterfinals

York Catholic 13, Conrad Weiser 3, F

Eastern York vs. Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Hershey, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 3-A First Round

Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2-A First Round

West York vs. Hershey at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

York-Adams League Championship

Dallastown 8, Gettysburg 0, F

Other Game

York Catholic 2, Dover 1, F

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York-Adams League Championship

Spring Grove vs. Delone Catholic at New Oxford, 5 p.m.

Other Game

Hempfield 5, Kennard-Dale 3, F

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Jacobus at Conrads, 6 p.m.

York Township at Felton, 6 p.m.

East Prospect at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.

Hallam at Windsor, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Vikings at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Manchester at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.

Glen Rock at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.

