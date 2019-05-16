Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, May 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Tournament
Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Hempfield at Central York, 7 p.m.
South Western at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Red Lion vs. Palmyra at Lebanon Valley College, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Quarterfinals
York Catholic 13, Conrad Weiser 3, F
Eastern York vs. Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Hershey, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 3-A First Round
Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2-A First Round
West York vs. Hershey at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
York-Adams League Championship
Dallastown 8, Gettysburg 0, F
Other Game
York Catholic 2, Dover 1, F
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York-Adams League Championship
Spring Grove vs. Delone Catholic at New Oxford, 5 p.m.
Other Game
Hempfield 5, Kennard-Dale 3, F
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL
Jacobus at Conrads, 6 p.m.
York Township at Felton, 6 p.m.
East Prospect at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.
Hallam at Windsor, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL
Vikings at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Manchester at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.
Glen Rock at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.
