. (Photo: .)

There's a change in leadership for District 3.

Ron Kennedy, the athletic director at Donegal High School and chairman of the District 3 Committee for the last six years, will step down as chairman on July 1, 2019.



The current District 3 vice-chairman, Doug Bohannon, the athletic director at Eastern Lebanon County High School, will become the new District 3 chairman at that time.

In addition, Gov. Mifflin AD Pat Tulley will be the new vice-chairman. The latter two gentlemen were affirmed to their positions by a unanimous vote of the District 3 Committee on April 24.

The changes were announced on the District 3 website on Thursday.



Kennedy was recently chosen as the new executive director of the Lebanon-Lancaster League, assuming that position on July 1 on a part-time basis. He will remain as Donegal's AD for the 2019-2020 school year, then assume full-time duties for the league.



Bohannon has been vice-chairman of the District 3 Committee since the 2013-2014, ascending to the position at the same time that Kennedy became the chairman.



Tulley, meanwhile, will have an official leadership title on the committee for the first time, but he has been a leader in numerous aspects throughout his 16 years on the District 3 Committee.

Information for this story was provided by PIAA District 3.