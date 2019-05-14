Buy Photo Braden Richard of Central York blasts the ball past York Suburban blockers John Doll (22) and Declan Ridings (26) during the York-Adams League boys' volleyball semifinal game, Monday, May 13, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Tuesday, May 14. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Tournament

Class 3-A First Round

Red Lion 11, Warwick 4, F

South Western 12, Exeter Township 8, F

Class 2-A First Round

Susquehannock 11, Lower Dauphin 9, F

Eastern York 14, York Suburban 13, F

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

York-Adams League Semifinals

Dallastown vs. West York at Spring Grove, 5 p.m. PPD. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Gettysburg vs. Biglerville at New Oxford, 5 p.m. PPD. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York-Adams League Semifinals

Spring Grove vs. Littlestown at New Oxford, 5 p.m. PPD. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Delone Catholic vs. Eastern York at Susquehannock, 5 p.m. PPD. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York-Adams League Championship

Northeastern 3, Central York 2, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

PIAA Class 3-A First-Round Match

Dallastown 5, Williamsport 0, F

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Hallam 2, Stewartstown 0, F

East Prospect 7, York Township 2, F

Windsor at Conrads, 6 p.m. PPD.

Jacobus at Felton, 6 p.m. PPD.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Vikings at Glen Rock, 6 p.m. PPD.

Stoverstown at Jefferson, 6 p.m. PPD.

Dillsburg at Manchester, 6 p.m. PPD.

Pleasureville at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m. PPD.