Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Tuesday, May 14. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Tournament
Class 3-A First Round
Red Lion 11, Warwick 4, F
South Western 12, Exeter Township 8, F
Class 2-A First Round
Susquehannock 11, Lower Dauphin 9, F
Eastern York 14, York Suburban 13, F
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
York-Adams League Semifinals
Dallastown vs. West York at Spring Grove, 5 p.m. PPD. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
Gettysburg vs. Biglerville at New Oxford, 5 p.m. PPD. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York-Adams League Semifinals
Spring Grove vs. Littlestown at New Oxford, 5 p.m. PPD. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
Delone Catholic vs. Eastern York at Susquehannock, 5 p.m. PPD. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
York-Adams League Championship
Northeastern 3, Central York 2, F
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
PIAA Class 3-A First-Round Match
Dallastown 5, Williamsport 0, F
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE
Hallam 2, Stewartstown 0, F
East Prospect 7, York Township 2, F
Windsor at Conrads, 6 p.m. PPD.
Jacobus at Felton, 6 p.m. PPD.
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Vikings at Glen Rock, 6 p.m. PPD.
Stoverstown at Jefferson, 6 p.m. PPD.
Dillsburg at Manchester, 6 p.m. PPD.
Pleasureville at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m. PPD.
