Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, May 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Tournament

Class 3-A First Round

New Oxford at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Central York, 7 p.m.

South Western at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A First Round

Eastern York at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

Northern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York-Adams League Semifinals

Spring Grove vs. Littlestown at New Oxford, 5 p.m. PPD. 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

Eastern York vs. Delone Catholic at Susquehannock, 5 p.m. PPD. 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

Other Games

Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

South Western at Red Land, 4:15 p.m. Canceled.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

York-Adams League Semifinals

Dallastown vs. West York at Spring Grove, 5 p.m. PPD. 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

Gettysburg vs. Biglerville at New Oxford, 5 p.m. PPD. 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

Other Game

Red Lion at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York-Adams League Semifinals

At Dallastown High School

Northeastern vs. Red Lion, 6 p.m.

York Suburban vs. Central York, 7:30 p.m.