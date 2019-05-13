Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, May 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Tournament
Class 3-A First Round
New Oxford at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Central York, 7 p.m.
South Western at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A First Round
Eastern York at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.
Northern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York-Adams League Semifinals
Spring Grove vs. Littlestown at New Oxford, 5 p.m. PPD. 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.
Eastern York vs. Delone Catholic at Susquehannock, 5 p.m. PPD. 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.
Other Games
Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
South Western at Red Land, 4:15 p.m. Canceled.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
York-Adams League Semifinals
Dallastown vs. West York at Spring Grove, 5 p.m. PPD. 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.
Gettysburg vs. Biglerville at New Oxford, 5 p.m. PPD. 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.
Other Game
Red Lion at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
York-Adams League Semifinals
At Dallastown High School
Northeastern vs. Red Lion, 6 p.m.
York Suburban vs. Central York, 7:30 p.m.
