Buy Photo Tesia Thomas (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Going into Friday's York-Adams League Track and Field Championships, big things were expected from Red Lion senior Jerome Jessup and West York junior Tesia Thomas.

The York County standouts more than lived up to their advance billing on Friday at Dallastown High School.

Jessup grabbed the undisputed title as the Y-A League's fastest man, winning both the boys' 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in 10.78 seconds and 21.84 seconds, respectively.

Jessup also ran the anchor legs on the Lions' winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams.

Thomas, meanwhile, won the girls' high jump (5 feet, 1 inch), long jump (18-5.75) and triple jump (39-3.5). Thomas' triple jump mark broke the previous meet record of 37-8.25 set by New Oxford's Tiff Rosewig set in 2007. That was the only league record to fall during the meet. Thomas defended her league titles in the triple and long jumps.

Other girls' standouts: Fairfield's Molly Heinbaugh, meanwhile, left the league meet with the titles in the 100 and 200 dashes, winning in :12.56 and :26.05.

Delone senior Becca Dolce established herself as the league's top thrower by winning the shot put (34-2.75) and discus (112-8).

The Squirettes, in a strong team showing, also got individual wins from junior Maddie Clabaugh (800, 2:21.94) and Maddie Sieg (javelin, 119-10), while also finishing first in the 400 relay (:49.82).

Susquehannock freshman Shelby Derkosh burst onto the Y-A scene by winning the 400 dash in 1:00.74.

Central York senior Ciera Crane (pole vault, 11-6) and Spring Grove junior Sophia Kline (300 hurdles, :47.30) also defended their league crowns.

The other girls' individual winners were Red Lion junior Kiersten Lloyd (1,600 run, 5:11.99), Northeastern sophomore Margaret Carroll (3,200, 11:12.35) and Bermudian Springs senior Kayla Pyles (100 hurdles, :15.45).

Northeastern won the girls' 1,600 relay, while Dover took the girls' 3,200 relay.

Other boys' standouts: Like Jessup, Bermudian Springs junior Kolt Byers was also a three-time individual champion, taking the high jump (6-2), pole vault (13-10) and triple jump (44-3.25). Byers defended his high jump title.

Spring Grove junior Colson Martin defended his long jump title at 21-5.25, while York Suburban freshman Cole Adams ran to the 3,200 crown in 9:52.10.

The other individual boys' winners were: Noah Sanders, sophomore, Gettysburg, 400 run, :50.07; Tayshawn Golden, junior, New Oxford, 800 run, 1:59.62; Brandon Baxter, junior, Central York, 1,600 run, 4:33.00; Demonte Martin, senior, Eastern York, 110 hurdles, :14.67; Derek Herr, senior, Littlestown, 300 hurdles, :39.06; Trey Bernstein, junior, York High, shot put, 47-11.5; Isaac Almoney, senior, Delone Catholic, discus, 151-9; and Derek Tosten, senior, Biglerville, javelin, 165-7.

New Oxford captured the 3,200 relay in 8:18.55.

OTHER SCHOLASTIC NOTES

Dallastown doubles team headed to states: The Dallastown High School doubles team of Sebastian May and Jonathan Burns have earned a PIAA Class 3-A state berth.

May and Burns finished third at the District 3 event over the weekend, winning the third-place match over Hershey's Nate Shaw and J.T. Mullins, 6-1, 7-5. The Dallastown duo came in seeded No. 4, while the Hershey team was seeded No. 3. Only the top three finishers in the district earned state berths.

The Wildcats advanced to the district semifinals with wins over Palmyra's Brendan Byler and Brady McLucas, 6-1, 6-1, in the first round, and Hershey's Anthony Eichman and Andy Chen, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, in the quarterfinals. Dallastown lost in the semifinals to the top-seeded team from Central Dauphin (Jason Kline/Sammy Schwab), 6-1, 6-1. The second-seeded team from Cedar Crest (Dylan Tull/Jackson Muraika) beat the CD team in the 3-A title match, 6-1, 6-1.

In the first round of the state tournament at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Hershey Racquet Club, the Wildcats will face the District 7 title team, Naman Dua and Colin Gramley of Shady Side Academy.

Three other Y-A teams competed in the District 3 3-A doubles event, but only one of those teams won a match. York Suburban's Parker Lando and Liam Waterbury won in the first round over a team from Muhlenberg before falling to the top-seeded CD team in the quarterfinals.

Northeastern's Josh Sanderson and Lance Fries fell to CD in the first round. New Oxford's Justin Gruver and Michael Paganelli fell in the first round to Cocalico.

West York's team of Augie Citrone and Jack Citrone won a first-round match in 2-A over Lancaster Country Day before getting ousted by the fourth-seeded team from East Pennsboro.

The Bermudian Springs team of Brett Laughman and Nathan Edmondson and the Biglerville duo of Aaron Orndorff and Jorge Cervantes lost their 2-A openers.

Top-seeded Wyomissing took the 2-A title over second-seeded Conrad Weiser. No. 3 seed Pequea Valley won the third-place match over East Pennsboro.

Y-A boys' volleyball tournament looms: The York-Adams League Boys' Volleyball Tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday at Dallastown High School.

The semifinals on Tuesday pit No. 1 seed Northeastern (13-1) vs. No. 4 seed Red Lion (9-4) at 6 p.m., followed by No. 2 seed Central York (11-1) vs. No 3 seed York Suburban (12-2) at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern earned a 3-1 win over Central York on Tuesday to claim the regular-season Y-A crown. In the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association polls, Central was No. 1 in Class 3-A, while Northeastern was No. 2; Suburban was No. 1 in 2-A. Central holds a 3-1-1 edge in tournament action vs. Northeastern.

The league playoff title match is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

District volleyball pairings set: The District 3 boys' volleyball pairings have also been set.

The district playoffs start Thursday, May 16.

In Class 3-A, Northeastern earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, the Bobcats will play host to the winner of the 7:30 p.m. Thursday first-round contest pitting No. 10 Red Lion at No. 7 Exeter (14-0).

Two other Y-A teams will face off in a first-round battle at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when No. 13 Dallastown (9-7) visits No. 4 Central.

Cumberland Valley (16-0), which handed Northeastern its only nontournament loss, is the No. 1 seed in 3-A.

Two Y-A teams made the 2-A district field.

York Suburban is the No. 3 seed and got a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Monday, May 20, Suburban will travel to Brandywine Heights to take on the winner of Thursday's first-round game pitting No. 11 Schuylkill Valley (6-7) at No. 6 Cocalico (14-4).

West York (10-9), meanwhile, earned the No. 9 seed in 2-A, and in a first-round match at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lancaster Mennonite, will battle No. 8 seed Hershey (12-6).

Manheim Central (12-1) is the No. 1 seed in the 2-A bracket, while Brandywine Heights (12-0) is the No. 2 seed.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.