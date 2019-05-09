Buy Photo Sebastian May and his Dallastown teammates are battling for a District 3 Class 3-A championship on Thursday night. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, May 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

York Suburban at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Elizabethtown, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.

Steel-High at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

District 3 Class 3-A Championship

Dallastown vs. Hershey at Hershey Racquet Club, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 3-A Third-Place Match

Northeastern vs. Cedar Crest at Hershey Racquet Club, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford at Red Land, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

West York at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.