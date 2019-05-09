Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, May 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
York Suburban at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Elizabethtown, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.
Steel-High at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
District 3 Class 3-A Championship
Dallastown vs. Hershey at Hershey Racquet Club, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 3-A Third-Place Match
Northeastern vs. Cedar Crest at Hershey Racquet Club, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford at Red Land, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
West York at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.