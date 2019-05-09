Story Highlights Red Lion earned a 7-2 nonleague baseball triumph over Kennard-Dale on Thursday.

Sean Glatfelter got the win, allowing one earned run over 6 1/3 innings.

Red Lion improved to 14-4 on the season, while Kennard-Dale fell to 12-7.

It can be hard to develop chemistry for a shortstop and second baseman in their first season playing together.

That process can be sped up, however, when the two players also share a bedroom.

Red Lion High School senior shortstop Cole Daugherty and sophomore second baseman Kyle Daugherty have been playing baseball together since they were kids and learned to play catch by tossing a hacky sack in their backyard.

“Ever since we started baseball, this has been our dream, to play high school baseball together in the middle infield,” Cole Daugherty said after the Lions earned a 7-2 win over Kennard-Dale on Thursday. “It finally happened and I couldn’t be more happy.”

Although the two share the same room in addition to spending time together on the baseball field, they both said they never get sick of each other.

“We do everything together,” Cole Daugherty said. “He hangs out with all my friends. We’ve always been close.”

There were no double plays for the brothers to turn in Red Lion’s win Thursday. The Rams struggled to generate any offense.

Glatfelter strong on mound: After starting the game with a walk and five straight balls, Lions senior Sean Glatfelter locked in and delivered a strong performance on the mound. Glatfelter went 6 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and allowed two runs, with only one earned run. Glatfelter improved to 3-0 on the season with a 2.02 ERA.

The Lions’ offense, meanwhile, jumped on K-D senior Luke Moscynski early with five runs in the first inning. Cole Daugherty started the game with a single and Kyle Daugherty delivered a two-run single to increase the Lions’ advantage.

“That changes the momentum quick,” Red Lion head coach Kevin Lawrence said. “It looked like we were going to fall down 1-0 after the top (of the first inning), but instead after one (inning) it’s 5-0.”

After all nine players got an at-bat in the first inning, Cole Daugherty led off the second frame with another single. He stole second and came around to score on a single by senior first baseman Nate Hodgkinson. Cole Daugherty finished the game 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a stolen base.

K-D got its first hit in the fifth inning on a single by sophomore right fielder Jason Williams. In the seventh inning, Williams got K-D on the board with an RBI triple.

Kyle Daugherty posted a 1-for-3 day at the plate and said that although his brother is his best friend, and he has a lot to learn from him, he sees a bright future for himself.

“I’ve always looked up to him,” Kyle Daugherty said. “I think he is better than me now.”

Looking to districts: Following his team’s 14th win of the season, Lawrence said the Lions are prepared to make a run at the District 3 title. The Lions finished second in the district 6-A field in 2018 and are third in the latest district 6-A power ratings.

“We haven’t found a (previous) Red Lion team’s record that has won as many regular-season games as this group has,” Lawrence said. “We’ve positioned ourselves well, probably solidified the first-round bye and at this point we’re in a position to possibly host in the quarterfinal round.”

Although it’s just his first year with the varsity team, Kyle Daugherty said the Lions have what it takes to bring home the district title when the tournament begins on May 20.

“I’m excited,” Kyle Daugherty said. “We should win (a) district championship this year.”

OTHER BASEBALL

York Catholic 2, Delone Catholic 1: At York Catholic, Bryan Bullen led the Irish by throwing six innings, striking out three, walking two and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win.

Also for YC, Anthony Catterall went 2 for 2, Manny Montes doubled with one run scored and Tony Staub homered.

For the Squires, Matt Rineman belted two doubles.

York Catholic improved to 12-6 overall and 12-4 in Y-A D-IV.

New Oxford 2, York Suburban 1: At New Oxford, Blake Phillips led the Colonials by throwing a complete game, striking out four, walking one and allowing four hits.

New Oxford's Colin Miller went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one run scored, while Josh Rickrode went 2 for 3 with one RBI for the Colonials.

For the Trojans, Ian Korn threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking three in the loss. Also for Suburban, R.J. Marquis went 1 for 2, while Ben Rohrbaugh went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

SOFTBALL

Spring Grove 2, Elizabethtown 1: At Elizabethtown, the Rockets improved to 18-1 with the nonleague triumph.

Sara Jones pitched a complete game for the Rockets, striking out eight and walking one, while allowing no earned runs and four hits.

Spring Grove had just three hits. Hannah Gartrell doubled for the Rockets and scored both of her team's runs. Bailey Rapson and Hailey Kessinger each went 1 for 3 for Spring Grove with an RBI.

Kristen Geesey pitched a complete game and took a tough-luck loss for Elizabethtown fell to 12-1.

Kennard-Dale 20, Susquehannock 7 (5 innings): At Glen Rock, Alexis Hurley led the Rams by going 5 for 5 at the plate, including two doubles, with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Hurley also threw a complete game, striking out four, walking one and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Also for K-D (14-5), Lexie Kopko went 4 for 5 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored; Marguerite DeFranco went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Crystal Mullins went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs; and Brooke Ashenfelter tripled with two RBIs and two runs scored.

For the Warriors, Anna Bryan homered with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Ally Koller doubled with two runs scored.

BOYS' TENNIS

Cedar Crest 3, Northeastern 0: At Hershey, the third-seeded Bobcats saw the best boys' tennis season in school history come to an end with a loss in the District 3 Class 3-A third-place match.

Only the top three teams from District 3 advance to the state tournament.

The Bobcats finished at 15-3. Cedar Crest improved to 17-2.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

West York 3, Cedar Crest 0: At Cedar Crest, the Bulldogs won the match, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15.

Individually for the Bulldogs (10-9), Alex McClellan had 12 kills and 20 digs, Tarren McGladrie had 10 kills and seven digs, Adam Hersey had 35 assists and Gabe Mummert had nine kills.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Eastern York 11, Daniel Boone 7: On Wednesday, Bryce Henise (two goals, three assists), Cadyn Michael (three goals), Gavin Evans (two goals), Jake Crumling (two goals), Gage Barton (two goals) and Kade Wiley (10 saves) led Eastern to the nonleague win.

Reach Rob Rose at sports@yorkdispatch.com.