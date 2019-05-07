Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Tuesday, May 7. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Northeastern at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dover, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at West York, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Christian School of York at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Solanco, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Halifax, 4:15 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
Lebanon at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Red Lion at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7 p.m. (completion of suspended match).
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
District 3 Class 3-A Semifinals
Dallastown vs. Cedar Crest at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Hershey at Racquet Club West in Lancaster, 4:30 p.m.
