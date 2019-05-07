Story Highlights A second statewide athletic equity summit is planned for this summer.

Last summer's summit drew administrators from more than 150 school districts.

The 2019 summit is set for July 30 at a site to be determined.

An advocacy group is demanding the PIAA create separate postseason tournaments.

Public school advocates are planning another statewide summit this summer to further their campaign to create separate PIAA playoffs.

In an email Sunday to supporters, the Pennsylvania Athletics Equity Committee announced that it will hold a summit July 30 at a site to be determined. The group organized the PA Athletic Equity Summit last summer that drew administrators from more than 150 school districts to State College.

The advocacy group, led by Millcreek superintendent Bill Hall and Laurel superintendent Leonard Rich, are demanding the PIAA create separate postseason tournaments for private, charter and parochial schools. The group has worked closely with state legislators in recent months.

“You will be hearing about these legislative proposals very soon, and our Summit meeting may very well determine the future landscape of high school athletics in the state of Pennsylvania,” they wrote in the email.

Along with public school administrators, the committee said it intends to invite state legislators, members of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, charter school representatives and PIAA executives.