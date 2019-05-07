Story Highlights Dallastown beat Cedar Crest 3-1 on Tuesday in a boys' tennis match.

The Wildcats' win came in the District 3 Class 3-A semifinals.

Dallastown will face Hershey at 7 p.m. Thursday in Hershey for the district crown.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Sebastian May, seen here in a file photo, earned a straight-set win at No. 3 singles on Tuesday against Cedar Crest. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Dallastown Wildcats are one step away from their first District 3 boys' tennis championship in more than a decade.

The Wildcats captured a 3-1 triumph over Cedar Crest on Tuesday in a district 3-A semifinal at Hershey Racquet Club.

That advanced No. 1 seed Dallastown (17-0) to Thursday's district final against defending champion Hershey (17-1). The title match is set for 7 p.m. back at Hershey Racquet Club.

Hershey's only loss this season came on April 18 vs. the Wildcats in Dallastown, 3-2. The Trojans are the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Hershey beat Dallastown in last year's district finale, 3-1.

Dallastown will be looking for the fifth district team title in program history, with the last coming in 2006.

In Tuesday's win over Cedar Crest, the Wildcats got a 6-0, 6-1 win from Sebastian May at No. 3 singles, while sweeping the doubles behind Noah May and Aryan Saharan at No. 1 (6-4, 6-1) and Jack Lynam and Cameron Koons at No. 2 (6-2, 6-2).

Dallastown's No. 1 singles player, Holden Koons, was up 6-3, 2-1 when play was stopped after the Wildcats got the necessary three points to earn the team win.

No. 4 seed Cedar Crest fell to 16-2 with the loss.

Hershey, meanwhile, punched its ticket to the championship match with an 3-0 win over No. 3 seed Northeastern (15-2) at Racquet Club West in Lancaster.

Dallastown and Hershey have now clinched PIAA 3-A state berths.

Northeastern will face Cedar Crest in the District 3 3-A third-place match at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hershey Racquet Club. The winner will earn a state playoff berth.

SOFTBALL

Spring Grove 3, South Western 0: At Hanover, the Rockets clinched at least a share of the Y-A D-I title.

Spring Grove improved to 16-1 overall and 13-1 in the division. The Rockets can clinch the outright title on Wednesday with a home victory over Central York (11-8, 9-5).

In Tuesday's win, Hailey Kessinger led the Rockets by throwing a shutout, striking out nine, walking one and allowing four hits. Kessinger also went 2 for 4 at the plate.

Also for Spring Grove, Bailey Rapson went 3 for 3 with one RBI, Hannah Gartrell hit a solo homer and Olivia Lillich doubled.

For the Mustangs, Jordyn Resetar went 2 for 3.

Delone Catholic 12, York Catholic 0 (5 innings): At York Catholic, the Squirettes improved to 15-3 overall and 13-2 in Y-A D-IV.

Maggie Rickrode threw a no-hitter, striking out six and walking four in the five-inning game.

Also for Delone, Emma Schneider went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Meredith Wilson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

York Tech 21, Lebanon Catholic 4 (3 innings): At Spry, Alazaya Watts led the Spartans to the nonleague victory by going 2 for 2, including a double, with three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks.

Also for Tech, Josilyn Bond tripled with three RBIs and one run scored; Brittany Wright went 1 for 1 with four runs scored, two RBIs and two walks; Zeyonee Hawkins doubled with two runs scored; and Alissa Shue threw a complete game, striking out seven, walking none and allowing one earned run. Shue also connected at the plate by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Lebanon Catholic pitchers walked 14 batters.

Susquehannock 12, Camp Hill 2 (6 innings): At Glen Rock, Caroline Folfas led the Warriors to the nonleague victory by throwing a complete game, striking out six and walking three, while allowing no earned runs and five hits.

Folfas also went 1 for 3 at the plate with one run scored and one RBI.

Also for Susquehannock, Allyson Koller tripled with two RBIs and two runs scored, Grace Wetzel doubled with two RBIs, Emily Beran doubled, Brooke Bosley doubled with one run scored and one RBI and Anna Bryan went 1 for 3 with two runs scored.

BASEBALL

Dallastown 13, Central York 0 (5 innings): At Central York, the Y-A D-I champion Wildcats improved to 16-2 overall and 13-1 in the division.

Alex Weakland threw a three-hit shutout, striking out four and walking one in the five-inning contest.

Also for Dallastown, Evan Beach went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Chase Hoecke went 3 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Darren Sciortino went 2 for 2 with a double, one run scored and one RBI; and Trent Rowland went 2 for 4, including a double, with four RBIs and one run scored.

For the Panthers, Derek Ferguson went 2 for 2 with a double.

York Tech 6, Fairfield 2: At Spry, Zadin Zorbaugh led the Spartans to the York-Adams League Division IV victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 6 2/3 innings, striking out 12 and walking one. He allowed no earned runs and one hit to record the win.

Also for Tech, Jeffrey Gonzalez went 2 for 2, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored; Juan Lopez went 2 for 3; and Gus Giacopelli went 1 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI.

South Western 4, Spring Grove 1: At Hanover, Zach Reed led the Mustangs to the York-Adams League Division I victory by homering and driving in three runs.

Also for South Western, Garrett Wilson went 2 for 3 and Ethan Stalnecker started the game on the mound, throwing 6 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking five. He allowed two hits to record the win.

For the Rockets, Zach Kauffman doubled with one run scored, while Connor Gesell went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Solanco 3, York Suburban 0: At Solanco, Trey Pridgen led the Trojans by throwing a complete game, striking out one, walking two and allowing no earned runs.

Two Solanco pitchers combined for a no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.