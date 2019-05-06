Following is the York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for events of Monday, May 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 7.
Hanover at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
West York at York High, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7.
Hanover at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 4:15 p.m
West York at York High, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Palmyra at West York, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dover at Lititz Christian, 6 p.m.
York Suburban at Northern York, 6:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
District 3 Class 3-A Team Quarterfinals
Northeastern vs. York Suburban at Racquet Club West (Lancaster), 3 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Cocalico/Cumberland Valley (winner) at Racquet Club West (Lancaster), 4:30 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.