Story Highlights Eastern York earned a 10-0 softball win over Susquehannock on Monday.

The win clinched the York-Adams Division II crown for the Golden Knights.

It's Eastern's first softball championship since the 2000 season.

Maelynn Leber pitched a two-hit shutout. She also had three hits and three RBIs.

Buy Photo Eastern York's Amber Forry hauls back to make the throw at first against Susquehannock, Monday, May 6, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

For the first time in nearly two decades, Eastern York softball players can call themselves champions.

The Golden Knights captured the York-Adams Division II title on Monday afternoon with a 10-0, five-inning, mercy-rule beating of Susquehannock in Glen Rock.

Eastern was leading 2-0 before exploding for an eight-run fifth inning to put the game out of reach.

Susquehannock helped Eastern's cause by committing four errors, while the Knights played error-less defense.

The victory moved Eastern to 11-4 overall and 9-4 in D-II. The Knights moved up to D-II this season after spending the previous decade in D-III.

Monday's win also assured Eastern of a berth in next week's Y-A softball playoffs.

Buy Photo Eastern York's Maelynn Leber shuts out Susquehannock to lead the Golden Knights to a 10-0 win, Monday, May 6, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It's the Knights' first Y-A division crown since winning consecutive D-I championships in 1999 and 2000.

Eastern can also look ahead to a berth in the District 3 Class 4-A playoffs. The Knights are No. 5 in the latest 4-A power ratings.

In Monday's win, Maelynn Leber pitched a two-hit shutout for Eastern, striking out three and walking one. Leber also excelled at the plate with three hits, three RBIs and a run scored.

The Knights also got strong offensive performances from Morgan Dobbeck (two hits, two runs), Morgan Winter (three hits, RBI, run), McKenzie Buchmyer (two hits, double, two runs, two RBIs),and Haidyn Shaffer (double, RBI, run).

Susquehannock fell to 5-11 overall and 5-9 in D-II.

Buy Photo Eastern York's Morgan Dobbeck slides safely into the plate on a hit by Maelynn Leber, Monday, May 6, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

OTHER SOFTBALL

New Oxford 10, York Suburban 0 (6 innings): At New Oxford, the Colonials broke open a 0-0 game after 2 1/2 innings with a five-run third inning and a four-run fourth inning. The game was ended in the bottom of the sixth because of the 10-run mercy rule. Kayla Baublitz pitched a two-hit shutout for New Oxford, striking out eight and walking one. She also had three hits at the plate, including a triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored. The Colonials also got big offensive games from Mikayla Hagerman (triple, double, four RBIs, two runs), Julie Hess (two doubles, two RBIs, run) and Hailey Kuhn (two hits). Taryn Stein had both Suburban hits.

West York 18, York High 0 (3 innings): At Small Athletic Field, Dorian Ilyes led the Bulldogs by going 3 for 3, with three runs scored and three RBIs. Also for West York, Savannah Bortner went 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Kourtney Hartzel went 2 for 2 with three runs scored; Hannah Harlacher went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored; Adrianna Coon went 1 for 2 with three RBIs and one run scored; and Alli Cullen went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. West York improved to 12-7 overall and 9-6 in Y-A D-III.

Kennard-Dale 6, Gettysburg 1: At Fawn Grove, Alexis Hurley led the Rams by throwing a complete game, striking out six, walking one and allowing no earned runs on five hits. She also connected at the plate for a double, one RBI and one run scored. Also for K-D, Brooke Ashenfelter tripled and doubled with one RBI and one run scored, while Megan Thomas went 2 for 3 with one run scored. K-D improved to 12-5 overall and 10-4 in D-III. For the Warriors, Rachel Keller had two doubles and one run scored.

BASEBALL

Red Lion 10, Northeastern 6: At Red Lion, Kyle Daugherty led the Lions by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Red Lion, Adam Naylor went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Cole Daugherty doubled with two runs scored and one RBI and Ben Price went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored. Red Lion improved to 11-4 overall and 10-4 in D-I. For the Bobcats, Robbie Elzinga went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Spencer Rhoads doubled with two RBIs.

Gettysburg 6, Susquehannock 1: At Glen Rock, the D-II champion Warriors kept rolling behind Zach Ketterman's five-hit complete game. He struck out eight and walked three. Simeon Davis (three hits, two RBIs, run), Logan Moseley (three hits) and Dylan Ed (two hits, RBI) led Gettysburg's offense. Gettysburg improved to 15-2 overall and 12-1 in D-II. Ben Laubach (two hits, double, run), Austin Ruth (two hits) and Owen Bortner (double, RBI) paced Susquehannock.

BOYS' TENNIS

Dallastown 3, Cumberland Valley 1: At Lancaster, the Wildcats captured a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal triumph at Racquet Club West. The top-seeded Wildcats (16-0) advance to Tuesday's semifinals vs. No. 4 seed Cedar Crest (16-1) at 2 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club. Cedar Crest earned its semifinal berth with 3-2 win over No. 5 seed Central Dauphin (12-2). Dallastown beat Cedar Crest 3-2 in its opening match of the season. Cumberland Valley fell to 13-4.