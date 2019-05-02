Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Thursday, May 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Dover at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Central York, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Dallastown at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Northern York at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
South Western at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Dover at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Central York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
West York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at West York, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Waynesboro at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinal
Pequea Valley vs. West York at Racquet Club West (Lancaster), noon.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
