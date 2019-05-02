Buy Photo Matthew Cassidy of York Catholic shoots and scores against York Suburban, Thursday, April 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Thursday, May 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Central York, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dallastown at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Northern York at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Central York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

West York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Delone Catholic at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at West York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Waynesboro at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinal

Pequea Valley vs. West York at Racquet Club West (Lancaster), noon.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.