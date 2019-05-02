Story Highlights The Red Lion boys' lacrosse team earned an 8-7 win vs. Susquehannock on Thursday.

GLEN ROCK — It was do or die for the Red Lion boys’ lacrosse team on Thursday night.

The Lions wrapped up the York-Adams League regular season with a battle against Susquehannock.

The Lions came in trailing the Warriors in the standings by a game. That meant the visitors from Red Lion would be eliminated from the league playoff discussion with a setback.

Fortunately for the black and gold, they had senior Eli Workinger.

Red Lion's Trevor Rider leaps and shoots against Susquehannock, Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Entering the night with six career overtime game-winning tallies over his four standout seasons, the Red Lion star did it again in grand fashion.

With time running out in overtime, Workinger took a pass and shook off a defender before lasering a high shot past the Susquehannock goalie to lift his team to a thrilling 8-7 triumph.

The Lions and Warriors are now tied for third in the league standings with identical 10-3 records. With South Western also sporting a 10-3 mark, the league officials may have to burn the midnight oil to determine the deciding tiebreakers for the No. 3 and 4 seeds in next week’s playoffs.

“We needed this,” Red Lion coach Pat Stafford said. “And if we make it in (to the playoffs), this is a really good game to push us into it.”

On a must-have occasion, it was no surprise for Workinger to try to take over. The senior did just that, scoring three times in regulation before ending it with a fantastic shot.

“As soon as we got the (possession) I was just trying to calm everyone down,” Workinger said. “We just have to run our offense. I mean we practice for this all the time and tonight it paid off.”

Workinger regained possession off a pass after a teammate was checked by a Warrior defender about 10 yards away from the net. He looked up, made a move and then did what he’s done so many times before.

“I saw there was just six seconds (left) and it was a last-shot (situation),” he said. “And I just thought to myself that before we go to the next overtime that I just have to get it off. And it went in.”

That set off a frantic celebration in the visiting stands and on the field for the Lions, who mobbed their leader.

“When you’ve got a guy, you’ve got a guy,” Stafford said with a grin. “You have to trust him and that’s what we do.”

The host Warriors were understandably upset afterwards. With a chance to clinch one of the four seeds in the upcoming playoffs, the Susquehannock boys came up short. They'll now have to wait and see if they even qualify.

Ben Tomasic and Gavin Held each scored two goals apiece to lead the Warriors. Michael Wilburn had two goals for the Lions.

BOYS' TENNIS

Koons seeded No. 1 in 3-A district event: Dallastown's Holden Koons will enter the District 3 Class 3-A boys' singles tennis tournament as the No. 1 seed.

That's likely not a surprise to anyone.

Koons is attempting to win his fourth straight district 3-A championship.

The district tournament in both 3-A and 2-A will start noon Friday at Hershey Racquet Club. The first round and quarterfinals will be played Friday, followed by the semifinals, finals and consolations, again at HRC, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Koons is coming off his fourth straight York-Adams League 3-A crown. The player he beat in the Y-A final, York Suburban's Parker Lando, is seeded fourth in the district 3-A field. The other seeded players in the district 3-A bracket are Palmyra's Ben Clary at No. 2 and Hershey's Andreas Wingert at No. 3.

Dallastown's Sebastian May and Jonathan Burns also made the 3-A district event.

The 2-A seeds are Lancaster Country Day's Jonah Rebert at No. 1, Lancaster Catholic's Brendon McNamara at No. 2, Kutztown's Nick Weber at No. 3 and Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni at No. 4.

The other Y-A players in the 2-A district field are Delone Catholic's Matt Steinberg, West York's Augie Citrone and Susquehannock's Andy Snyder.

Pequea Valley 4, West York 0: At Hershey, the No. 7 seed Bulldogs fell in a District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal match vs. No. 2 seed Pequea Valley. West York finished at 10-4. Pequea Valley improved to 19-1.

BASEBALL

Dallastown 9, Penn Manor 8 (8 innings): At Dallastown, the Wildcats (15-2) plated the game-winning run the in the bottom of the eighth to capture the walk-off victory. Cole Bankert led the Wildcats by going 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Dallastown, Chase Hoecke went 2 for 3 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored and two walks; Darren Sciortino went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI and relief pitcher Evan Beach threw four innings while allowing two hits, one run, walked four and struck out none. Penn Manor fell to 8-10.

Red Lion 14, South Western 2 (6 innings): At Hanover, Nathan Hodgkinson led the Lions by belting two doubles with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for the Lions (9-4 overall and in the Y-A League), Kyle Daugherty went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored; C.J. Czerwinski doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored; Tyler Ness went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; and Ben Price and Channing Bratton each had two RBIs.

Dover 5, Big Spring 4: At Big Spring, the Eagles’ bullpen threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. After Zack Copp allowed four runs (two earned) in 3 2/3 innings, Nathan Ifkovits, Jeremy Bentzel and Andrew Chronister combined for 3 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and striking out four. Leadoff hitter Dallas Evans went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, and Anthony Friday had a double and three RBIs. Dover is 10-8 overall.

Christian School of York 6, Fairfield 3: At Fairfield, John Quigley led the Crusaders by going 2 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for CSY, Ivan Vuckovic went 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI, Isaiah Shaffer went 3 for 4 with one run scored, Lane Ferrance went 3 for 4 with one RBI, Levi Thomson went 2 for 4 with one run scored and Mario Lopez threw a complete game, striking out 12, walking two and allowing two earned runs. For the Green Knights, Colton Devilbiss went 2 for 2.

SOFTBALL

Delone Catholic 8, Susquehannock 4: At Glen Rock, Lauren Little led the Squirettes (14-3) by going 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Teammate Katie Ernst had two doubles, three RBIs and one run scored. For the Warriors, Anna Bryan went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored, while Grace Wetzel had two RBIs.

Spring Grove 6, West York 4: At West York, the Rockets plated four runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. Krysten Moore led the Rockets (15-1) by going 3 for 4 with a double and one run scored. Also for the Rockets, Hannah Gartrell went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Bailey Rapson went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; and Chloe Sullivan doubled and picked up two RBIs. For the Bulldogs (10-7), Hannah Harlacker doubled with three RBIs, Breanna Harvey homered and Jaylin Belton doubled.

Correction: Jaylin Belton belted a walk-off two-run homer on Wednesday in West York's 7-6 triumph over Littlestown. Belton finished the game with two hits. Belton's statistics were incorrectly attributed to another player in Thursday's York Dispatch.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Central York 16, South Western 11: On Wednesday at Central, Madison Kurland (five goals, assist), Abby McFerren (goal, four assists), Liz Rader (three goals, assist), Abby Carlisle (two goals), Sydni Cravens (two goals) and Emily Foxwell (goal, assist) led Central. South Western was paced by Ella Baker (three goals), Caitlyn Coates (three goals), Katie Yocum (two goals, assist) and Jordan Gertz (two goals). Central improved to 13-3 overall and 10-2 in Y-A action. South Western fell to 8-5 and 6-5.

