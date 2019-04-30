Buy Photo Jaiere Alford, seen here in a file photo, won the 100 and 200 dashes for York Tech on Tuesday against Bermudian Springs. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

In a showdown for the York-Adams League Division III boys' track and field championship on Tuesday, York Tech came up short in a 79-71 loss at Bermudian Springs.

Both teams entered the division finale at 5-0.

Kolt Byers won the triple, high and long jumps for the Eagles, while Payton Rohrbaugh took the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Jaiere Alford (100, 200 dashes) and Joseph Rizzuto (1,600, 3,200 runs) each won two individual events for the Spartans.

Bermudian rolled in the girls' meet, 123-27. Kayla Pyles led the way for the winners with wins in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 100 dash. Jennifer Garcia-Reyes took the shot put and discus for the Eagles, while Rachel Spangler captured the long and high jumps.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 16, Hanover 1 (5 innings): At Hanover, Lexie Kopko led the Rams by going 3 for 5, including two triples, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for K-D, Jaeydn McKeon went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Crystal Mullins went 2 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI; Marguerite DeFranco homered with three RBIs and three runs scored; and Alexis Hurley went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Hurley also threw a complete game, striking out six, walking none and allowing four hits. For the Hawkettes, Emily Hamm went 2 for 2. K-D improved to 11-4 overall land 9-4 in Y-A D-III.

Dallastown 8, Red Lion 1: At Dallastown, Allison Hoffman led the Wildcats by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Dallastown's Kelsie Merriman went 2 for 3, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored, while also throwing a complete game, striking out five and walking one. Dallastown's Elaina Winemiller doubled with one RBI, one run scored and two walks. For the Lions, Morgan Fultz went 2 for 3, Taylor Radziewicz went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored, and Kaitlyn Collins went 2 for 4. Dallastown improved to 11-5 overall and 8-4 in Y-A D-I.

Dover 5, York Suburban 1: At Dover, Kayla King led the Eagles by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking three and allowing three hits. Teammate Alyssa Bowlsbey went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. For the Trojans, Leona Strine went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Biglerville 20, York High 5 (3 innings): At Biglerville, Mya Miller led the Canners to the home victory by hitting a two-run homer. Teammate Michelle Pottorff had three singles.

BASEBALL

Biglerville 10, York High 0 (5 innings): At Biglerville, Aaron Stremmel led the Canners by going 1 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Biglerville, Kyle Gillingham went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Tyler Weikert threw a shutout, striking out 12, walking one and allowing one hit. For the Bearcats, Carlos Angeles Tejeda had the lone single.