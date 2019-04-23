Buy Photo Susquehannock's Sabreena Fahringer takes the baton from Ashlynn Weger during the 4x400 relay, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It wasn’t until the final results were tabulated that the outcome of Tuesday’s York-Adams Division II girls’ track and field meet between York Suburban and Susquehannock was determined.

Both Warriors coach J.C. Lewis and Trojans coach Dan VanHouwe were pretty sure that just a few points separated the two rivals as the meet’s final events played out.

That left a high degree of importance on the final event on the track, the 1,600-meter relay. With each side putting in just one team apiece, the winner would likely have the upper hand in the final score.

Sure enough, the final relay of the day was decisive. Freshman Shelby Derkosh gave the visiting Warriors a nice cushion after the first leg. By the time freshman Sabreena Fahringer took the baton for the final lap, the Susquehannock girls knew they were in pretty good shape.

Buy Photo Susqueahannock's Shelby Derkosh comes off the blocks in during the 400 meter dash at York Suburban, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

While it was Fahringer’s anchor leg that sewed up a thrilling 76-74 triumph, the two freshmen each had a big part in Susquehannock’s victory throughout the night. The Warriors improved to 5-1 in the division while the Trojans fell to 3-3.

“They’re both doing very well,” Lewis said of his freshmen. “Sabreena is primarily a 100 and 200 runner, and then she jumps into that relay at the end. And Shelby is doing a great job jumping. She had a 32-foot-plus triple jump today, which is just great.”

That pair combined for multiple first-place finishes on the day. Fahringer set personal bests in the 100 and 200 while Derkosh won the 400 and the triple jump. Both were also a part of the 1,600 relay.

Fahringer’s most notable accomplishment, however, came in the 400 relay. Again anchoring the event, Fahringer had to erase a deficit to pull out victory. With laser-like focus, the Warrior standout chased down the Suburban anchor to give her team the much-needed five points.

“I just really have to catch her,” Fahringer said. “That’s all that I’m thinking about.”

Fahringer leaned over the line to complete a 51.9-second time for the Warriors.

Buy Photo Andrew Paskey of York Suburban clears the final hurdle before the finish of the 110 hurdle event against Susquehannock, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

“That was pretty cool to watch,” Lewis said. “But she has that kind of instinct in her …she’s that kind of kid.”

Even with the final outcome still undetermined for a bit after the 1,600 relay, Fahringer was all smiles after her first meet against the rival Trojans.

“Yeah, this was just so much fun,” she said. “That’s what I love about track ... these very close meets. You just have to put everything out there.”

Katie Wand shined for Suburban, winning the long jump, high jump and javelin.

Boys' meet: While the girls were able to eke out a victory, the Susquehannock boys fell a bit short in an 82-68 setback to the Trojans.

Buy Photo York Suburban's Brooks Coughenour takes the win in the 100 dash, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Lewis, overall, was pleased with both Susquehannock squads, but a bit disappointed with the performance of the boys’ relays. Suburban swept all three relays to earn a 15-point cushion that was decisive.

“The three relays were the swing events,” Lewis told his team. “They won all three and that swung the meet (Suburban’s) way.”

Brooks Coughenour, Andrew Paskey, Illanzo Feliciano and Jordan Ohl led the Trojan boys Tuesday. Coughenour claimed two individual wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes as well as leading off the 400 relay. Paskey swept the hurdles and was part of the winning 400 and 1,600 relays. Feliciano won the triple and long jumps and was on the winning 1,600 relay. Ohl won the 800 and played a key part on the winning 3,200 and 1,600 relays.

OTHER BOYS'

TRACK AND FIELD

York Tech 102, Hanover 47: At Spry, the Spartans captured first place in 14 of the 18 events to improve to 5-0 in Y-A D-III. Individually for the Spartans, Nathan Lehr won the triple jump and long jump, John Casper won the shot put and discus and Jaiere Alford won the 100 and 200 dashes. For the Nighthawks, Zack Reck won the high jump and 110 and 300 hurdles. Tech travels to Bermudian on Tuesday, April 30, in a battle of D-III unbeatens. The winner will take the D-III crown.

OTHER GIRLS'

TRACK AND FIELD

York Tech 100, Hanover 45: At Spry, the Spartans captured first in 14 of the 18 events to secure the victory. Individually for the Spartans, Paige Gordon won the triple jump, long jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Also for Tech, Taylor Rollins won the 100 and 200 dashes, Aleya Miller won the 800 and 1,600 runs and Veronica Smith won the high jump and pole vault.

BASEBALL

York Tech 9, York High 5: At Spry, Joey VonRohr led the Spartans by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Tech, Hunter Thomas went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored; Jeffrey Gonzalez went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI; and Juan Lopez scored two runs and walked twice. For the Bearcats, Erick Polanco Hernandez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored; Bryan Bauza-Soto doubled with one run scored and one RBI and Rafael Jimenez De Aza had two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

York Tech 20, York High 4 (3 innings): At Spry, Josilyn Bond led the Spartans by going 2 for 2, including a triple, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for Tech, Alazaya Watts went 2 foor 2 with two runs scored and one RBI; Brittany Wright went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI; Skyy Reisinger went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Sherri Henchey went 1 for 1 with three runs scored and one RBI.

Northeastern 11, East Pennsboro 0: The Bobcats (12-1) went on the road and defeated the Panthers by mercy rule. Isabelle Bortner allowed one hit and struck out five in five innings to earn the victory. She also went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Marissa Kipp went 2 for 4 with five RBIs. Jiselle Castano hit a two-run homer, while Haley Updegraff went 2 for 4 with a triple.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 17, Dover 3: At York Catholic, Ella Linthicum led the Irish by scoring five goals and adding one assist. Also for the Irish, Sydney Mentzer had four goals and two assists, Natalie Neiman had one goal and three assists and Kennedy Eckert scored three goals. For the Eagles, Riley Lawton scored two goals. The Irish improved to 12-0 overall and 10-0 in the Y-A League.

Central York 19, West York 9: Central’s Madison Kurland and Abby McFerren each scored eight goals to lead the Panthers (10-3 overall, 8-2 Y-A League) to the road victory. Elizabeth Roder chipped in with two goals, while Emily Foxwell had one. Abigail Carlisle had two assists, while McFerren added three helpers. For West York (2-9, 1-8), Sydney Sweitzer had six goals and an assist.

Susquehannock 10, Eastern York 7: At Glen Rock, the Warriors trailed 5-3 at the half but rallied for seven second-half goals to capture the victory. Kalen Hancock led the Warriors with two goals and one assist. Also for Susquehannock, Kathryn Burke and Ari Prediger each scored two goals. For the Golden Knights, Addy Malone scored four goals.

BOYS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 16, Dover 3: At Dover, Drew Snelbaker became the second York-Adams League lacrosse player to eclipse 1,000 faceoff wins. Snelbaker won all 12 faceoffs to bring his career total to 1,005. Central York’s Kollin Vaught is the only other local lacrosse player to reach the milestone. Four different York Catholic players scored multiple goals in the win. Ryan McGuinness and Brennan Witman each had three goals, while Matthew Cassidy and Chandler Hake scored two goals apiece. The Irish improved to 12-0 overall and 10-0 in Y-A League play.

Susquehannock 17, Eastern York 2: At Wrightsville, Gavin Held led the Warriors by scoring five goals and adding three assists. Allen Clapp had three goals and four assists, Matt Allen had three goals and one assist, Ben Tomasic scored two goals and Alex Martsuzewski had one goal and one assist. The Warriors improved to 10-3 overall and 8-2 in the Y-A League.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Suburban, the Trojans won, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12. Suburban, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in Y-A action. Individually for the Trojans, Nate Bowman had 12 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Also for Suburban, Trevor Culbertson had 15 assists and five blocks, Harrison Perring had seven kills and six digs and Noah Chojnacki had 13 assists. For the Rams, Teddy Castro had five kills, while Landon Delp had eight assists.

BOYS' TENNIS

York Country Day 3, Hanover 2: At Hanover, the Greyhounds received a straight-set singles victory from Brady Frey. In doubles, Roth Wooley and Nate Nixon combined to win the No. 1 match, while Seth Leiberknecht and Raphael Degwerth combined to win the No. 2 match. For the Nighthawks, Josh Lynn and Jonny Martinez each won a singles match.

