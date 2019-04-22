Buy Photo Central York's Natalie Craig bobbles the ball as Haley Updegraff of Northeastern slides safely into third, Monday, April 1, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Monday, April 22. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Mechanicsburg at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Carlisle at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Garden Spot, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dover at Red Land, 4 p.m.

South Western at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Garden Spot at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dover at Lititz Christian, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Lancaster Mennonite at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Albright at York (DH), 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Hazleton (DH), 2 p.m.