Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Monday, April 22. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Mechanicsburg at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Garden Spot, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Dover at Red Land, 4 p.m.
South Western at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Garden Spot at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dover at Lititz Christian, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Lancaster Mennonite at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
Spring Grove at Littlestown, 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Suburban, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Albright at York (DH), 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Hazleton (DH), 2 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.