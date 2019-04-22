Story Highlights Northeastern earned a 10-5 baseball win over Dover on Monday.

Robbie Elzinga and Wade Wolfgang provided plenty of pop at the top of the lineup for Northeastern on Monday.

Leadoff man Elzinga went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI, while No. 2 hitter Wolfgang went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored, powering the Bobcats to a 10-5 baseball victory over Dover in Manchester.

Nathan Toomey got the win, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing seven hits and four earned runs, while striking out five without a walk. Elzinga got the final two outs of the game on the mound.

Toomey also doubled, as did Northeastern's Jaden Hennel. Jacob Cederberg add two RBIs for the Bobcats.

Dallas Evans (three hits, double, run), Jeremy Bentzel (two hits, homer, two RBIs, two runs) and Andrew Chronister (homer, three RBIs) led Dover.

OTHER BASEBALL

Eastern York 14, Hanover 2 (5 innings): At Hanover, the Golden Knights took advantage of seven errors and eight walks allowed by the Nighthawks. Emmit Silar (two triples, three RBIs, two runs), Evan Rishell (two hits, triple, RBI, run) and Jake Myers (double, two RBIs, two runs) led Eastern's eight-hit attack. Owen Shimmel got the win, allowing one earned run and four hits over four innings, while striking out six. Eastern improved to 8-4 overall and 7-4 in Y-A D-III.

Dallastown 14, New Oxford 4 (5 innings): At Dallastown, the Wildcats used a nine-run third and four-run fourth en route to the win. Cole Bankert (four RBIs, run), Trent Rowland (two hits, two RBIs, run), Chase Hoecke (homer, three RBIs, two runs), Peyton Fox (two hits, two runs, RBI), Julian Bailey (two RBIs, run) and Evan Beach (two hits, two runs) led Dallastown. Alex Weakland got the win, allowing four earned runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked five. First-place Dallastown improved to 11-2 overall and 9-1 in Y-A D-I.

Red Lion 9, Susquehannock 2: At Red Lion, Sean Glatfelter and Alex Connors combined to allow just three hits for the Lions. Glatfelter got the win, going five innings and allowing two earned runs and two hits, with nine strikeouts and two walks. Connors pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit, no walks and no runs, while striking out two. C.J. Czerwinski (three hits, triple, double, three runs, RBI), Nathan Hodgkinson (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Ben Price (triple, two RBIs, two runs), Adam Naylor (two RBIs, run) and Kyle Daugherty (two hits, two RBIs) led Red Lion's offense. The Lions improved to 7-2 both overall and in Y-A D-I.

Littlestown 7, York Catholic 4: At York Catholic, Jacob Thomas led the Thunderbolts by going 2 for 3, including a grand slam. Teammate Donald Martindale went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs. For the Irish, Luke Kordaz went 3 for 4 with two runs scored; Nick Demarco went 3 for 4 with a double, one run scored and one RBI; Max Kile went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs; and Anthony Catterall went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored.

Kennard-Dale 8, Fairfield 7: At Fairfield, the Rams led 8-1 entering the bottom of the seventh and hung on for the road victory. Max Cooper led the Rams by going 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for K-D, Brian Romig went 2 for 2 with one run scored, Wyatt McCleary went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored and Garrett Lowe threw five shutout innings, striking out seven and walking four. For the Green Knights, Zach Koons homered with two RBIs. The Rams are 8-3 overall and 7-3 in Y-A D-III.

Delone Catholic 6, West York 3: At McSherrystown, Shane Kecken led the home team by going 2 for 4 at the plate, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Kecken also started the game on the mound, throwing 6 2/3 innings while striking out four, walking two and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Trent Ketterman led the Bulldogs by belting two doubles with one RBI. Teammate Corey Wise scored two runs. West York fell to 9-3 overall and 9-2 in Y-A D-III. Delone is 5-6 overall and 4-5 in Y-A IV.

Buy Photo Kelsie Merriman excelled at the plate and one the mound for Dallastown on Monday in a 7-3 win over New Oxford. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

SOFTBALL

Dallastown 7, New Oxford 3: At Dallastown, Kelsie Merriman excelled at the plate and on the mound for the Wildcats. Merriman was 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and a run scored. She also pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and one earned run, while striking out nine and walking four. The Wildcats improved to 8-5 overall and 6-4 in Y-A D-I.

Spring Grove 15, York Suburban 0 (4 innings): At Spring Grove, Hannah Gartrell led the Rockets by going 4 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for the Rockets, Bryn Sporer went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, Chloe Sullivan went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, Hailey Kessinger had two RBIs and two runs scored and River Schneeman doubled with three RBIs and one run scored. Spring Grove improved to 11-1 overall and 9-1 in Y-A D-I.

Susquehannock 13, Red Lion 3 (5 innings): At Red Lion, the Warriors plated nine runs in the top of the fourth to put the game out of reach. Allyson Koller led the Warriors by going 3 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Also for Susquehannock, Gabi Almiroudis went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Caroline Folfas had two runs scored and picked up the win on the mound, throwing all five innings. For the Lions, Taylor Radziewicz doubled, while Dalia Schaszberger went 2 for 2 with a triple and one run scored.

Kennard-Dale 2, Fairfield 1: At Fairfield, Lexie Kopko led the Rams, throwing 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking five, while allowing four hits to pick up the win. Alexis Hurley pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, striking out one, to secure the save. Hurley also doubled and scored a run. For the Green Knights, Haylee Wastler threw a complete game, striking out three, walking four and allowing two hits. K-D improved to 9-3 overall and 7-3 in Y-A D-III. Fairfield fell to 10-3 and 9-2 in D-IV.

Littlestown 3, York Catholic 2: At York Catholic, Caitlin Eader led the Thunderbolts by going 3 for 4, including a double, with one run scored. Teammate Amaya Bowman threw a complete game, striking out 10 and walking three. For the Irish, Rebecca Baum had a solo homer and a double, while also throwing a complete game, striking out seven and walking four. Also for the Irish, Sarah Nigro went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Alexis Logsdon went 2 for 3 with one run scored and Grace Gardini went 2 for 4. Littlestown is 10-3 overall and 10-1 in Y-A D-III.

Eastern York 9, South Western 3: At Hanover, Maelynn Leber led the Golden Knights by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking three and allowing one earned run. Leber also went 3 for 5 with one RBI. Also for Eastern, Morgan Winter went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, while Haidyn Shaffer scored three runs. For the Mustangs, Mackenzie Maher went 2 for 4 with one run scored. Eastern is 7-4 overall and 6-4 in Y-A D-II.

Delone Catholic 13, West York 6: At McSherrystown, Kylie Funkhouser led the Squirettes by going 5 for 5, including two doubles, with four RBIs and three runs scored. Also for Delone, Katie Ernst went 3 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. For the Bulldogs, Savannah Bortner went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Breanna Harvey went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks. Delone is 10-2 overall and 9-2 in Y-A D-IV. West York is 8-5 overall and 6-2 in Y-A D-III.