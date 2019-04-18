Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, April 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Antietam at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Berks Catholic, 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Manheim Township, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Solanco, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at James Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Dallastown at Elizabethtown, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Hershey at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Solanco at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at James Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Red Lion at Cedar Crest Invitational, 1 p.m.
York Country Day at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
West York at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Northern York, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Littlestown, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Central York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at West York, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Red Lion at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
West York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Central York, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
York Suburban at Lower Dauphin, 5:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Lititz Christian at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
