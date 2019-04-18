Story Highlights West York's Dorian Ilyes pitched a six-hit shutout on Thursday vs. Dover.

At the plate, Ilyes was 5 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Ilyes helped the Bulldogs cruise to an 11-1 triumph over the Eagles.

West York's Dorian Ilyes had herself quite a day on Thursday.

The Bulldogs' softball pitcher hurled a six-hit shutout, striking out six and walking two in an 11-1 triumph at Dover.

Ilyes may have been even better at the plate, going 5 for 5, including a double, with two RBIs and a two runs scored.

Ilyes had plenty of offensive help from Savannah Bortner (two hits, three RBIs, run), Alli Cullen (two hits, three RBIs), Alexis Colon (three hits, double, two RBIs, run), Breanna Harvey (two hits, double, two runs) and Kourtney Hartzel (two hits, run).

The Bulldogs, who improved to 8-4 overall, pounded out 18 hits.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 16, York Catholic 5 (6 innings): At Fawn Grove, Alexis Hurley led the Rams (8-3 overall, 6-3 in Y-A D-III) by going 4 for 4 at the plate, including two triples, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Hurley also threw all six innings, striking out nine and walking three. Also for K-D, Megan Thomas went 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored; Jaedyn McKeon went 2 for 5 with a triple, three RBIs and one run scored; Lexie Kopko went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI; Crystal Mullins went 2 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs; Lyla Ambrose went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Rosella Stike went 2 for 4 with one run scored; and Marguerite DeFranco doubled with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Irish, Rebecca Baum had two triples, three RBIs and one run scored; Grace Gardini went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; and Kelleigh Pollock went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI.

Solanco 4, Susquehannock 2: At Glen Rock, the Warriors dropped the nonleague game despite a strong effort from pitchers Caroline Folfas (four innings) and Brooke Bosley (three innings), who gave up a combined one earned run. The Warriors had just three hits.

Elizabethtown 2, Dallastown 1 (8 innings): At Elizabethtown, Brianna Rufo (three innings) and Kelsie Marriman (4 1/3 innings) combined to allow just one earned run in Dallastown's loss. Elizabethtown won in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the eighth. Merriman had eight strikeouts. Barbara Black had two of Dallastown's four hits, including a double.

BASEBALL

Eastern York 10, York Tech 6: At Wrightsville, Jacob Bardo led the Golden Knights by going 3 for 4, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Eastern, Owen Shimmel went 2 for 3, including a double, with four RBIs and one run scored; Bren Taylor went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and one RBI; Emmit Silar tripled with three runs scored; and Nate Dandridge and Dyson Renn each doubled. For the Spartans, Gus Giacopelli went 3 for 4 with a double and one run scored, Juan Lopez went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Joey VonRohr had two runs scored.

Dover 13, West York 9: At Dover, Andrew Chronister led the home team with a grand slam, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Dover, Konner Gibboney went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored, one RBI and three walks; Clayton Kennell went 2 for 2 with four runs scored and two walks; Jeremy Bentzel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Dallas Evans went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Bulldogs, Corey Wise went 3 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Christian Fletcher went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. West York fell to 9-2. Dover improved to 5-5.

Kennard-Dale 4, Berks Catholic 3: At Reading, all the scoring came in the final two innings. Garrett Lowe pitched six innings to get the win, allowing three runs while striking out eight. Constantine Gereny got the save. Max Cooper (two hits, two runs, RBI) and Wyatt McCleary (two hits) led K-D's offense. The Rams improved to 7-3.

Solanco 5, Dallastown 4: At Solanco, the home team plated a walk-off, game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the nonleague victory, For the Wildcats, Chase Hoecke went 2 for 2 with one run scored, while Peyton Fox went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Dallastown fell to 10-2. Solanco is 6-4.

Red Land 11, Northeastern 1 (6 innnings): At Red Land, Robbie Elzinga (two hits, triple, run) and Bryce Snyder (two hits, RBI) provided the offensive highlights for the Bobcats in the nonleague loss.

Manheim Twp. 6, Central York 2: At Manheim, Ben Peterson had two hits in a losing cause for Central in the nonleague contest.