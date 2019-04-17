Buy Photo Dallastown's Sebastian May, seen here in a file photo, earned a straight-set singles win for the Wildcats on Wednesday against Red Lion. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Dallastown boys' tennis team wrapped up a perfect York-Adams Division I season on Wednesday with a 5-0 victory over visiting Red Lion.

The Wildcats improved to 14-0 overall and 8-0 in Y-A D-I. It was their fourth-straight outright D-I championship under veteran head coach Mark Koons. During that span, Dallastown has gone 32-0 in division action.

Dallastown can wrap up a perfect regular season on Thursday afternoon, but it won't be easy. The Wildcats will play host to the Hershey Trojans, who were 13-0 heading into Wednesday's match vs. Northern York.

The Wildcats and Trojans are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the District 3 Class 3-A power ratings, and Thursday's match could serve as a preview of the eventual district 3-A title match.

Hershey is the defending district champion, beating Dallastown 3-1 in the 2018 district final.

In Wednesday's win over Red Lion, Jonathan Burns, Sebastian May and Noah May earned straight-set singles wins, while Jack Lynam/Cameron Koons and Aryan Saharan/Vincent Villani earned straight-set doubles triumphs.

BASEBALL

Dover 5, Central York 4: At Dover, Clayton Kennell's RBI double in the bottom of the seventh gave the Eagles the walkoff triumph. Kennell finished with two hits. Dover had just five hits, but was helped by seven walks allowed by Central. Ryan Pepler had four hits, including a homer, with three runs scored and an RBI for Central, while Cannon Maye doubled with two RBIs. Dover's Zack Copp pitched six innings and allowed one earned run with five strikeouts. Andrew Chronister pitched the final inning to get the win. Chronister also doubled.

Eastern York 5, York Catholic 1: At Wrightsville, Evan Rishell led the Golden Knights by throwing a complete game, striking out six and walking none. Rishell also went 3 for 4, including a double, with one run scored. Teammate Bren Taylor went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. For the Irish, Luke Kordaz went 3 for 3 with a triple and one run scored, while Manny Montes went 2 for 3 and Bryan Bullen threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing two earned runs.

Susquehannock 7, Northeastern 5: At Glen Rock, relief pitcher Sam Gardner threw the final 5 1/3 innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing four hits to pick up the victory. Gardner also doubled with two RBIs. Also for the Warriors, Ben Laubach went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, while C.J. Munch picked up two RBIs. For the Bobcats, Bryce Snyder went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Robbie Elzinga and Robert Hartman Jr. each had two RBIs. The Warriors plated five unanswered runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

York High 15, Fairfield 9: At Small Athletic Field, Joseph Garabito Torres led the Bearcats with a triple, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for York, Marcellus John went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored; Francis Rudecindo Perez went 3 for 4 with one RBI; Jose Alejandro Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs, two runs scored and two walks; Erick Polanco Hernandez went 2 for 5; and Bryan Seda Ramos doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Biglerville 3, Kennard-Dale 2: At Fawn Grove, Ben Bretzman led the Canners, throwing 6 2/3 innings while striking out 12 and walking one. Teammate Connor Orner hit a solo homer. For the Rams, Garrett Lowe went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI; Ryan Schubert went 2 for 3 with one RBI; Wyatt McCleary went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored; and Max Cooper went 2 for 4 with one run scored. Biglerville improved to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in D-IV. K-D fell to 7-3 both overall and in D-III.

Red Lion 13, York Suburban 2 (5 innings): At Suburban, Cole Daugherty led the Lions with a grand slam, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for the Lions, C.J. Czerwinski went 3 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI; Adam Naylor went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored; Channing Bratton went 1 for 1 with one run scored, two RBIs and two walks; and Nathan Hodgkinson threw all five innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing two hits. For the Trojans, Brendan Stump went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 15, Biglerville 0 (3 innings): At Fawn Grove, Jaeydn McKeon led the Rams by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for KD, Alex Smith doubled, while Lexie Kopko and Alexis Hurley each scored two runs and picked up two RBIs. Hurley also threw all three innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing no hits.

Northeastern 6, Susquehannock 0: At Glen Rock, Belle Bortner led the Bobcats by throwing a shutout, striking out two, walking none and allowing two singles. Bortner also went 3 for 4 with one run scored. Teammate Haley Updegraff went 2 for 4, including a double. The Bobcats improved to 9-1 overall and 8-1 in Y-A D-I.

Spring Grove 5, Eastern York 1: At Wrightsville, Hailey Kessinger led the Rockets by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking one and allowing four hits. Kessinger also went 2 for 4. Also for the Rockets, Hannah Gartrell went 3 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and one run scored; Chloe Sullivan went 2 for 3 with two RBIs; Krysten Moore went 2 for 4 with one RBI; and Bailey Rapson went 2 for 4 with one run scored. For the Golden Knights, Morgan Dobbeck went 2 for 3 with a triple and one run scored. The Rockets improved to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in D-I.

Red Lion 15, York Suburban 0 (3 innings): At Suburban, Taylor Radziewicz (two hits, homer, three RBIs, two runs), Gianna Dovell (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Dalia Schaszberger (two hits, homer, three RBIs, three runs) powered the Lions. Suburban didn't have a hit vs. two Red Lion pitchers.

West York 15, York Tech 1 (5 innings): At West York, Kourtney Hartzel led the Bulldogs by throwing all five innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing three hits. Hartzel also helped herself at the plate by going 2 for 3, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for West York, Breanna Harvey went 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Jaylin Belton went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored; Dorian Ilyes went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI; Hannah Harlacher went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored; and Natalie Hirn doubled. For the Spartans, Josilyn Bond tripled with one run scored.

York Catholic 9, Gettysburg 8: At Gettysburg, the Irish jumped out to a 9-1 lead after 1 1/2 innings and then held on. Grace Gardini (three hits, RBI, two runs), Rebecca Baum (two hits, triple, three RBIs, run), Kelleigh Pollock (homer, three RBIs, run) and Alexis Logsdon (two hits, run) paced the Irish. Baum pitched a complete game to get the win, allowing five earned runs.