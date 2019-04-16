Following is Tuesday's schedule of York-Adams high school sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 3:30 p.m.
Littlestown at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.
Eastern York at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 3:45 p.m.
Spring Grove at York High, 3:45 p.m.
Susquehannock at West York, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 3:30 p.m.
Littlestown at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.
Eastern York at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 3:45 p.m.
Spring Grove at York High, 3:45 p.m.
Susquehannock at West York, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.
New Oxford at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Spring Grove at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.
Hanover at Harrisburg Academy, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Dover at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
West York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Eastern York at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at West York, 5:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Red Lion, 5:30 p.m.
Central York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Red Lion at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Dover, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Lancaster County Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
South Western at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
