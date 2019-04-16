Story Highlights The York Catholic baseball team defeated Bermudian Springs 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Fighting Irish have won four straight and six of their last seven.

Chance Petteys threw a complete game to get the win, striking out six.

The York Catholic baseball team is suddenly on a roll.

The Fighting Irish won their fourth straight on Tuesday afternoon, knocking off visiting Bermudian Springs 3-1.

Catholic, which has won six of its last seven, improved to 7-4 overall and 7-2 in Y-A D-IV. Bermudian fell to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in D-II.

The Irish win over Bermudian follows an 8-1 pounding of previously unbeaten Biglerville on Friday.

Chance Petteys led the Irish by throwing a complete game, striking out six and walking one. The Catholic offense was led by Nick Demarco (2 for 2, one RBI, one walk) and Luke Kordaz (homer, two RBIs).

OTHER BASEBALL

Susquehannock 7, Central York 2 (9 innings): At Central, the Warriors erupted for five runs in the top of the ninth to earn the win. Susquehannock's Noah Miller pitched eight innings and allowed two runs to get the win, while also belting two doubles and driving in a run. The Warriors' other hitting leaders were Scott Denis (two hits, run) and Cole Weigard (two hits, RBI, run). Central starter Michael Livingston allowed one earned run over six innings, striking out six.

Northeastern 10, York Suburban 1: At Manchester, Spencer Rhoads powered the Bobcats with a homer and a double, to go with four RBIs and a run scored. Also for the Bobcats, Jaden Hennel had two doubles and one RBI; Wade Wolfgang went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one run scored and one RBI; Robbie Elzinga went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI; Bryce Snyder went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI; and Nathan Toomey started on the mound, throwing six innings, while striking out four, walking three and allowing four hits to pick up the win. For the Trojans, Brendan Stump doubled with one RBI.

Kennard-Dale 10, Hanover 0: At Hanover, Matt Tracey threw a four-hit shutout, striking out out eight and walking none. Also for K-D, Wyatt McCleary went 3 for 5, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Garrett Meckley went 2 for 3 with one RBI; Max Cooper went 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored; and Jason Williams tripled with two RBIs and one run scored.

West York 4, Fairfield 3: At Fairfield, the Bulldogs plated three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-3 lead. For the Bulldogs, Noah Marshall doubled with one RBI, Trent Ketterman had two RBIs and Seth Eyler doubled. West York improved to 8-1 overall and 8-1 in Y-A D-III.

Littlestown 4, York Tech 2: At Spry, Devin Peart pitched the Bolts to victory. The righty allowed five hits and two runs (one earned) in 6 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four. Kaden Rogers had Tech’s only RBI. Zadin Zorbaugh allowed three hits and two runs in his 5 1/3 innings for the Spartans.

Delone Catholic 1, Eastern York 0: At McSherrystown, Delone's Jake Sherdel scattered nine singles to throw a shutout, striking out two without a walk. Jack Moore had two hits and a walk for Delone, while Corbyn Keller had the day's only RBI. Bren Taylor, Quinton McNew, Owen Shimmel and Drew Dellinger each had two hits for Eastern.

Boiling Springs 15, York High 2 (5 innings): At Boiling Springs, Carlos Angeles Tejeda had two hits in a losing cause.

SOFTBALL

Spring Grove 5, New Oxford 4: At Spring Grove, Bailey Rapson (two hits, two RBIs, run), Hailey Kessinger (two hits, run), Hannah Gartrell (two doubles, two runs, RBI) and Siera Guinard (two hits, RBI) paced the Rockets. Kessinger also pitched 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief to get the save, striking out three. Sara Jones gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out six, to get the save. Spring Grove improved to 9-1 overall and 8-1 in Y-A D-I.

Eastern York 11, Oley Valley 0 (5 innings): At Wrightsville, Maelynn Leber (four innings) and Morgan Estes (one inning) combined on a two-hit shutout, striking out a combined seven. Leber also had two RBIs. Other Eastern hitting leaders were Katie Lehman (two hits, double, three runs, walk), McKenzie Buchmyer (two hits, two runs, RBI), Morgan Dobbeck (two RBIs, run), Kelsey Felix (triple, RBI) and Analise Fenwick (two runs). The Golden Knights improved to 6-3 overall.

Central York 1, Susquehannock 0 (9 innings): At Central, Sarah White (8 1/3 innings) and Emily Madzelan (two-thirds of an inning) combined on a five-hit shutout. Briana Smith drove in the game's only run. Caroline Folfas pitched a complete-game three-hitter for Susquehannock, but took the tough-luck loss.

Fairfield 7, West York 5: At Fairfield, Breanna Harvey (three hits, double, triple, three runs, RBI) shined in defeat for West York. Dorian Ilyes added two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Bermudian Springs 4, Kennard-Dale 3: At Fawn Grove, Tori Murren led the Eagles by throwing a complete game, striking out 12 and walking five. Teammate Amy Shearer went 2 for 4 with one run scored. For the Rams, pitcher Lexie Kopko threw a complete game, striking out seven, walking three and allowing no earned runs. Kopko also went 2 for 3 at the plate with one run scored. Also for K-D, Brooke Ashenfelter went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Crystal Mullins went 2 for 4 with one run scored and Jaeydn McKeon tripled with two RBIs. The Rams committed five errors.

BOYS' TENNIS

Dallastown 4, Cumberland Valley 1: At Dallastown, the Wildcats received singles victories from Holden Koons, Jonathan Burns and Sebastian May. In doubles, Jack Lynam and Cameroon Koons combined to win the No. 2 match. Dallastown improved to 13-0 overall.

Northeastern 4, New Oxford 1: At Manchester, the Bobcats received singles victories from Lance Fries and Tony Damian. In doubles, Ryan McElwain and Haydne Golden won the No. 1 match, while Sam Sidle and Erick Sowers won the No. 2 match. For the Colonials, Justin Gruver won the No. 1 singles match. Northeastern improved to 12-1 overall and 7-1 in Y-A D-I. New Oxford dropped to 9-4 and 6-2.

Muhlenburg 3, Red Lion 2: At Red Lion, the Lions received a straight-set singles victory from Cameron Wheeler at the No. 1 match. Red Lion's Shreeji Patel and Alex Baldwin won the No. 2 doubles match.

Gettysburg 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Warriors received singles victories from Kwaku Baryeh, Noe Oberholtzer and Lucas Oberholtzer.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 25, Eastern York 13: At York Catholic, the Irish improved to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the Y-A League. Sydney Mentzer led the Irish with seven goals and five assists. Also for Catholic, Ella Linthicum had six goals, Natalie Neiman had two goals and five assists, Kennedy Eckert scored five goals, Shannon Staples had three goals and one assist and Grace Doyle had two goals and two assists. For the Golden Knights, Addy Malone scored seven goals, while Victoria Zerbe had two goals and one assist and Haley Holtzinger scored two goals.

South Western 22, West York 4: At West York, Caitlyn Coats led the Mustangs by scoring six goals. Teammate Annie Hacker scored two goals and added four assists. For the Bulldogs, Maggie Spadafora, Deirde Maloney, Lizzie Wood and Jewels Torres each scored one goal.