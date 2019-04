Buy Photo Northeastern's Belle Bortner delivers against Central York, Monday, April 1, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule of events for Monday, April 15. Scores will be posted as they become available. Some events have been postponed.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

Susquehannock at Central York, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

West York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

Kennard-Dale at Hanover, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

Littlestown at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

York High at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. Postponed. No rescheduled date set.

Dover at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Susquehannock at Central York, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

West York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

Kennard-Dale at Hanover, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Friday, April 26.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

Littlestown at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. Postponed until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

York High at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. Postponed. No rescheduled date set.

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Dover at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at Hanover, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dover at Northern York, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at West York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Lampeter-Strasburg at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at West York, 5:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Garden Spot at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Central York, 7 p.m.