Story Highlights The Dallastown baseball team earned a 13-10 win over Dover on Monday.

Red Lion, meanwhile, dropped a 5-1 decision against Gettysburg.

Dallastown now has a two-game lead vs. Red Lion in York-Adams Division I baseball.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Cam Urey, seen here making a throw in a file photo, doubled and scored two runs in the Wildcats' 13-10 win over Dover on Monday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Dallastown suddenly finds itself with two-game lead in the York-Adams Division I baseball standings.

The Wildcats won a wild 13-10 triumph over visiting Dover during a blustery Monday afternoon when most games in the Y-A League were postponed. Meanwhile, Dallastown's chief D-I pursuer, Red Lion, suffered a 5-1 home loss to Gettysburg on Monday.

The leaves Dallastown at 10-1 overall and 8-1 in D-II. Red Lion fell to 5-2 both overall and in the division. While the Lions trail by two games overall, their deficit in the loss column is just one game. Gettysburg (6-2 overall) leads D-II at 6-1.

In Dallastown's win, the Wildcats rallied from an 8-3 hole after 3 1/2 innings. They scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to grab a 10-8 lead, but Dover responded with two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 10-10. Dallastown then scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to account for the final score.

Chase Hoecke (three hits, homer, double, four RBIs, two runs), Cole Bankert (three hits, two runs, RBI), Peyton Fox (two hits, double, RBI, run), Cam Urey (double, two walks, two runs), Evan Beach (two RBIs) and Trent Rowland (two runs) paced the Wildcats. Fox also pitched two innings of hitless, shutout relief to get the win, striking out three and walking one.

Dover was led by Dallas Evans (four hits, double, triple, two RBIs, three runs), Owen Kennell (three RBIs), Jeremy Bentzel (two hits, triple, two RBIs, run) and Andrew Chronister (triple, two RBIs, run).

Dover was hurt by five errors.

Lions fall to Warriors: At Red Lion, Gettysburg's Marshall Mott (5 1/3 innings) and Josh Topper (1 2/3 innings) combined to allow just two hits, striking out six and walking four.

Gettysburg had just four hits, but took advantage of four Red Lion errors to plate five unearned runs.

Red Lion ace C.J. Czerwinski pitched six innings, allowing three unearned runs, striking out 10, walking none and giving up three hits.

Buy Photo Maelynn Leber, seen here in a file photo, excelled at the plate and on the mound on Monday for Eastern York. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

SOFTBALL

Eastern York 8, Red Lion 2: At Red Lion, Eastern solidified its hold on first place in the Y-A D-II standings. Maelynn Leber excelled at the plate and on the mound for Eastern. At the plate, she had a homer and two doubles, to go with four RBIs and a run scored. On the mound, she pitched 5 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing two earned runs, six hits and zero walks, while striking out five. Morgan Winter (three hits, double, two runs, RBI) also starred at plate for Eastern, which improved to 5-3 both overall and in D-II. Taylor Radziewicz homered and drove in both of Red Lion's runs. Gianna Dovell added two hits for the Lions.

Northeastern 10, York Suburban 0 (5 innings): At Manchester, the Bobcats took over sole possession of first place in Y-A D-I. Northeastern is 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the division. The Bobcats have a half-game lead over Spring Grove (6-1), which was rained out on Monday. Belle Bortner pitched a one-hitter to get the win, striking out nine without a walk. She also had three hits (including two doubles), three RBIs and a run scored. Peyton Eckenrode (homer, two RBIs, two runs), Haley Updegraff (homer, two runs, RBI), Jiselle Castano (double, three runs) and Madison Wrightstone (two RBIs) also excelled for Northeastern.

Dallastown 22, Dover 7 (4 innings): At Dallastown, Elaina Winemiller led the Wildcats by going 4 for 4, including a homer and a triple, to go with four runs scored and four RBIs. Also for Dallastown, Samantha Parker went 4 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored; Shauna Stotler belted a homer and two doubles, with five RBIs and three runs scored; Tessa Thompson went 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Allison Hoffman went 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and one RBI; and Ashton Crump went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

York Catholic 8, Bermudian Springs 1: At York Catholic, Kelleigh Pollock led the Irish by going 3 for 4, including a double, while collecting three RBIs. York Catholic's Rebecca Baum threw a complete game, striking out six, walking three and allowing four singles. She also doubled, walked twice and collected two RBIs at the plate. Also for Catholic, Ashton Ackley went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI, while Grace Gardini went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI.

Littlestown 14, York Tech 2 (5 innings): At Spry, Caitlin Eader led the Thunderbolts by going 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Megan Gorsuch went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. For the Spartans, Josilyn Bond doubled with one RBI.

BOYS' TENNIS

Spring Grove 4, York Country Day 1: At Penn State York, the Rockets received singles victories from Dennis Eicholtz and Graham Harlacher. In doubles, Logan Covington and Nicholas Etter combined to win the No. 1 match, while Camron Gutshall and Will Cummings combined to win the No. 2 match. For the Greyhounds, Brady Frey won a singles match.

New Oxford 5, Littlestown 0: At New Oxford, the home team got singles wins from Justin Gruver, Brian Klunk and Michael Pagnanelli.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Dover 15, West York 5: At West York, Paige Lantz led the Eagles by scoring 11 goals and adding two assists. Also for Dover, Annie Long scored two goals, while Kaitlyn DiGiovanni scored one goal and added two assists. For the Bulldogs, Lydia Neuman and Sydney Sweitzer each scored two goals.