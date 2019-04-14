Story Highlights The Central York boys' volleyball team won the Koller Classic on Saturday night.

Central York standout Braden Richard is seen here in action from earlier this season. The Panthers won the Koller Classic title on Saturday night, beating rival Northeastern in an epic championship final, 35-37, 25-21, 15-13.

In an epic championship final, Central York outlasted Northeastern in the Koller Classic boys' volleyball tournament final on Saturday night.

The Panthers, playing on their home court, rallied past their York County rivals for the crown, 35-37, 25-21, 15-13.

The event featured 20 teams, with 10 of those teams earning top-10 rankings from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association in either Class 3-A or 2-A.

Northeastern came into the day ranked No. 1 in the state in 3-A, while Central was No. 2.

Central's Braden Richard was named the tournament's most valuable player. Richard has already committed to play NCAA Division I volleyball for Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

Central earned its title-match berth with a 25-22 win over Hempfield, which came in ranked No. 8 in 3-A. Northeastern, meanwhile, captured a 25-15 semifinal triumph over North Allegheny, which came in ranked No. 3 in 3-A.

Central beat Cumberland Valley, the No. 5 3-A team, in the quarterfinals, while Northeastern won its quarterfinal, 26-24, over York County rival York Suburban, which came in ranked No. 1 in 2-A.

Northeastern and Central both won their pools.

Suburban, meanwhile, finished third in its pool, before falling in the quarterfinals to the Bobcats.

Dallastown was fourth in its pool before losing its first-round playoff match to Maplewood, 15-13.

OTHER WEEKEND

PREP NOTES

Dallastown wins boys' tennis crown: The unbeaten Dallastown boys' tennis team won the Mountain Lion Invitational over the weekend in Altoona.

The Wildcats finished with 18 points, followed by Erie Cathedral Prep (13 points), Mount Lebanon (13 points) and Altoona (six points).

Dallastown won four of the five flights, with Holden Koons winning the No. 1 singles championship over Prep’s Matt DeMarco.

The Wildcats are 12-0 in dual matches and face a showdown vs. Hershey at 4 p.m. Thursday at Dallastown. The Trojans are 11-0. That match may serve as a preview of the District 3 Class 3-A title match.

Dallastown is ranked No. 1 in the district 3-A power ratings, while Hershey is No. 2.

Statement win for York Catholic boys' lacrosse team: The unbeaten York Catholic boys' lacrosse team earned a statement victory on Saturday.

The unbeaten Fighting Irish rolled past Trinity, 21-8.

York Catholic (9-0) sits in first place in the Y-A League and is ranked No. 1 in the District 3 Class 2-A power ratings. Trinity is 7-2 and is No. 4 in the 2-A power ratings.

The Irish were led by Chandler Hake (six goals, four assists), Cole Witman (three goals, five assists), Brennan Witman (six goals), Matthew Cassidy (goal, three assists), Ryan McGuinness (three goals, assist), Jarred Kohl (15 saves) and Drew Snelbaker (18 for 24 on faceoffs).

The top three teams in the 2-A power ratings all come from the Y-A League. The Irish are followed by York Suburban (7-1) and Susquehannock (8-1).

Susquehannock also cruised to a Saturday victory, crushing Red Land, 21-6. Gavin Held (seven goals, three assists), Allen Clapp (six goals, assist) and Ben Tomasic (four goals) led the Warriors.

York Catholic plays host to York Suburban at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

